NVIDIA release a new Vulkan Beta Driver with 470.56.05

GamingOnLinux
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from the huge recent 470.57.02 stable release that added in the likes of DLSS for Proton, hardware accelerated OpenGL and Vulkan rendering on Xwayland, and asynchronous reprojection - there's a new Vulkan Beta Driver out today with 470.56.05. This release focuses on hooking up more extensions including:. VK_EXT_physical_device_drm...

#Vulkan Beta Driver#Dlss#Proton#Humble Store#Nier Automata#Async
