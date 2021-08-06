Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympic Zone: This is what makes 3x3 basketball unique﻿

Wbaltv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Gus Kenworthy learns what makes 3x3 basketball unique: Gus Kenworthy talks with Kara Lawson, the head coach of the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team that won gold in Tokyo, about the unique challenges of the sport. Then, the two play a game of PIG. Why Japanese Keirin cycling...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kara Lawson
Person
Gus Kenworthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Basketball#3x3 Basketball#Japanese#Kenyan#American#Relive Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsPaste Magazine

4 Winners, 2 Losers, and 1 DNF from NBC's Coverage of the Tokyo Olympics

Even if you’re not particularly sports-inclined, it’s difficult to avoid getting sucked into at least a bit of the global endorphin rush that is the Olympic Games. Is this an ethical state of affairs? Probably not. But where the Games themselves are a tangle of morally gray capitalist complicity, the feats of athletic excellence on the field, and the displays of joy and mutual support between both individual competitors and whole national teams, is nevertheless worth celebrating. Plus, this year the IOC added all the cool kid sports (surfing, skating, sport climbing), and NBC made remarkably lofty promises about the Olympic experience it was set to deliver cord-cutters via Peacock. How could we (read: I) not watch?
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Kelsey Plum wins gold medal in 3x3 basketball

TOKYO — Kelsey Plum kept reaching down and touching the gold medal around her neck, rubbing it between her fingers, just making sure it was still there. Sometimes, she turned it over in her hand and gazed at it, one side, then the other. Yes, it was real. Yes, this...
Basketballchatsports.com

U.S. Women Win Gold Over ROC in 3x3 Basketball's Olympic Debut

It was always expected and yet sometimes in doubt but the U.S. women's 3x3 team will take home the gold medal in the inaugural Olympic event. The U.S. team—made up of Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces guards Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young—led the entire way in an 18-15 win over the Russian Olympic Committee in Wednesday's final.
SportsSan Francisco Chronicle

Tokyo Olympics overnight: Latest on Simone Biles; U.S. gold in women's 3x3 basketball

Good morning, it’s 7:30 a.m. Pacific and 11:30 p.m. in Tokyo. Here’s what happened overnight at the Games, including a major development in the status of Simone Biles. 1. Biles will not defend her Olympic title. The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being. USA Gymnastics said in a statement that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready. Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles’ place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: 3x3 basketball announces its arrival as Latvia’s men and USA’s women claim historic golds

“WE’RE MAKING HISTORY!” bellowed the hype man as the instrumental of Drake’s “God’s Plan” pumped around the Aomi Urban Sports Park. For once, a hype man was not embellishing the truth. On a warm Wednesday evening in Tokyo, three-on-three basketball (known as 3x3) set about crowning its first Olympic champions. The casual, younger sibling of the more renowned five-a-side behemoth was finally stepping out of the shadows for recognition of its own. Its roots as an entity are relatively unknown because every nation has its own version. Being, ultimately, “pick-up” basketball makes it hard to pin down to a time...
BasketballWMBF

Former Gamecock Gray Brings Home Olympic Gold in 3x3 Basketball

TOKYO - South Carolina alumna Allisha Gray tied for team-high honors with five rebounds to help power the United States win a gold medal in 3x3 basketball, topping the Russian Olympic Committee team 18-15 on Wednesday. In the sport’s Olympic debut, the Americans finished the tournament with an 8-1 record, including Wednesday’s semifinal and gold medal game victories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy