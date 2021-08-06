Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, August 6

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnHGH_0bJzb2mE00
1 of 3

TOKYO (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Friday, August 6, at the Tokyo Games:

___

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

WOMEN

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal.

The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.

The silver for Australia was its first beach volleyball medal since Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst took gold on Bondi Beach in Sydney in 2000.

Olympics medal count

China36261779

ROC17232060

Japan24111449

Updated Aug. 6, 17:07 p.m. UTCFull medal count

In the bronze medal match, Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.

___

BOXING

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (81-91 KILOGRAM)

Heavyweight Julio César La Cruz won Cuba’s third gold medal in boxing at the Tokyo Olympics, putting on a defensive masterclass in his final 5:0 victory over Russian athlete Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.

La Cruz and teammates Roniel Iglesias and Arlen Lopez have all won their second career gold medals in Tokyo after moving up to a higher weight class. La Cruz was the light heavyweight gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro, and Lopez succeeded him to claim gold in that class in Tokyo.

___

CYCLING TRACK

WOMEN’S MADISON

The British team of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the Olympic debut of the women’s Madison, easily out-distancing Denmark and the duo from the Russian Olympic Committee to take the gold medal. Denmark took silver and the Russian Olympic Committee took bronze.

In the Madison, teams of two riders are on the track at once but only one rider is considered in the race. They are allowed to tag each other at any point in the 120-lap event with points awarded at the finish of every 10 laps.

MEN’S SPRINT

Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands won gold in the men’s cycling sprint. He came back from a loss to Dutch teammate Jeffrey Hoogland in the best-of-three finals of the men’s cycling sprint.

It was a replay of the past two world championship finals, each won by Lavreysen. But it appeared as if Hoogland would finally get the better of his teammate when he held on to win their first race.

Jack Carlin of Britain beat Russia’s Denis Dmitriev for bronze.

___

FIELD HOCKEY

WOMEN’S

The Netherlands defeated Argentina 3-1 to claim the gold medal in women’s field hockey.

Caia van Maasakker scored two goals for the Dutch, who claimed silver in 2016.

The Netherlands rolled through pool play with a 5-0 record, outscoring their opponents 18-2. They won their quarterfinal 3-0 over New Zealand and their semifinal 5-1 over Britain.

In the bronze medal match, Grace Balsdon scored the winner on a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to help Britain defeat India 4-3.

___

KARATE

MEN’S KATA

Ryo Kiyuna of Japan has won the gold medal in men’s kata, beating Spain’s Damian Quintero in the final and earning the host nation’s first gold medal in karate’s Olympic debut.

Kiyuna was given a score of 28.72 for his demonstration of karate forms. His score topped the 27.66 recorded by Quintero, who went first in the final.

Ariel Torres of the United States and Ali Sofuoglu of Turkey took bronze in men’s kata. Sofuoglu won the second karate medal for Turkey, while Torres won the first karate medal in U.S. history.

WOMEN’S 61-KILOGRAM KUMITE

Jovana Preković of Serbia won the first Olympic gold medal in women’s 61-kilogram karate kumite, beating Yin Xiaoyan of China by hantei after a scoreless final.

Neither karateka could score a point in the three-minute bout, but Preković was chosen as the winner by three of the four judges on the tatami.

The 25-year-old Preković won the world championship at 61 kilograms in 2018. Her gold medal is the second of the Tokyo Olympics for Serbia.

Giana Lotfy of Egypt got bronze after narrowly losing her 1:1 semifinal bout to Yin on hantei. Merve Coban also claimed bronze, earning Turkey’s third medal in karate in the first two days.

MEN’S 75-KILOGRAM KUMITE

Luigi Busà of Italy won the first Olympic gold medal in men’s 75-kilogram karate kumite, beating Azerbaijan’s Rafael Aghayev 1-0 in a physical final.

Aghayev’s silver is the first non-bronze medal in Tokyo for Azerbaijan, but he fell just short of winning his nation’s eighth-ever Olympic gold.

Gabor Harspataki of Hungary and Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine won bronze.

___

MODERN PENTATHLON

Kate French of Britain won the gold medal in modern pentathlon and set an Olympic record along the way.

Laura Asadauskaite of Latvia took silver and Sarolta Kovacs of Hungary got bronze at the Tokyo Games.

French is the second British athlete to win the women’s modern pentathlon at the Olympics. Stephanie Cook won it at the 2000 Sydney Games.

The modern pentathlon includes fencing, swimming, show jumping, shooting and running. The shooting and running events are combined into what is called a laser run.

___

SPORT CLIMBING

WOMEN’S COMBINED

Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret dominated at the Tokyo Games to earn the sport’s inaugural Olympic gold.

Garnbert finished fifth in the speed discipline, her weakest event, then topped two of three “problems” to win bouldering. The 22-year-old capped a muggy night at Aomi Urban Sports Park by reaching 37 holds to win lead and wrap up gold.

The six-time world champion finished with five points -- the total of her finishes multiplied together -- to beat Japan’s Miho Nonaka by 31 points.

Japan’s Akiyo Noguchi had 48 points to take the bronze.

___

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S 50-KILOMETER RACE WALKING

Dawid Tomala of Poland won gold in what might be the last 50-kilometer race walk at the Olympics.

Tomala won in 3 hours, 50 minutes and 8 seconds in Sapporo for the gold medal.

Jonathan Hilbert of German was second, 36 seconds behind Tomala in 3:50:44. Evan Dunfee of Canada was third in 3:50:59. The race walking events were moved to Sapporo because of Tokyo’s summer heat and humidity.

The 50-kilometer walk has been dropped from the schedule for the next Olympics in Paris in 2024 and may not return.

WOMEN’S 20-KILOMETER RACE WALKING

Antonella Palmisano of Italy won the women’s 20-kilometer race walk to capture her first Olympic gold medal.

Palmisano won the race, one of the long-distance road events moved to Sapporo in a bid to escape the Tokyo heat, in 1 hour, 29 minutes and 12 seconds.

She was 25 seconds ahead of Sandra Lorena Arenas of Colombia and 45 seconds clear of 2016 Olympic gold medalist and three-time world championship winner Liu Hong of China, who settled for bronze.

MEN’S 4x100 RELAY

Italy has surprisingly won the men’s 4x100-meter relay to give Marcell Jacobs his second gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

Jacobs won the men’s 100-meter title last Sunday in the first Olympics in the post-Usain Bolt era and was part of the team that won the sprint relay in a national-record 37.50 seconds.

The Italians edged Britain by 0.01 and Canada took bronze in 37.70. It was Italy’s first Olympic medal in the relay since a bronze at the 1948 London Olympics.

China placed fourth ahead of Jamaica.

MEN’S 5000 METER

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the gold medal in the men’s 5,000-meter race a week after earning silver in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Games.

Chepetgei was in the leading pack for most of the race and won in 12 minutes, 58.15 seconds.

Mohammed Ahmed of Canada surged into second place to get the silver medal in 12:58.61 and Paul Chelimo of the United States picked up bronze in 12:59.05.

Chelimo was a silver medalist in the 5,000 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He dived across the line to edge Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya.

WOMEN’S 400 METER

Allyson Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. She finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Miller-Uibo defended her 400-meter title in a time of 48.36 seconds.

Felix now has more Olympic track and field medals than any woman in history. She came into the Tokyo Games even with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic finished second a full .84 seconds behind Miller-Uibo.

WOMEN’S 4x100 RELAY

The Jamaican women added the 4x100-meter relay title to their Tokyo Olympic collection after sweeping the podium in the 100-meter final.

The Jamaican team won in a national-record 41.02 seconds. It was the second-fastest time in history and ended the U.S. team’s push for a third consecutive Olympic gold in the event.

The American team of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabrielle Thomas won silver in 41.45 and Britain took bronze in 41.88.

Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100 meters on Saturday in an Olympic record. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second and Shericka Jackson was third in that race. Those three joined Briana Williams as the Jamaicans added the Olympic relay title to their world championship gold in 2019.

WOMEN’S 1500 METER

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won the 1,500 meters and retained her Olympic title as Sifan Hassan’s chase for three gold medals withered in her fifth of six races at the Tokyo Games.

Kipyegon won in an Olympic-record time of 3 minutes, 53.11 seconds. Laura Muir of Britain took the silver in 3:54.50 and Hassan clung on for bronze after she started fading on the back straight.

Hassan already has a gold in the 5,000 meters and could still complete a rare set if she wins a third medal in the 10,000-meter final on Saturday.

___

WRESTLING

MEN’S FREESTYLE 74 KILOGRAM

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Zaurbek Sidakov defeated Belarus’ Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau 7-0 to win wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 74-kilogram class.

American Kyle Dake defeated Italy’s Frank Chamizo 5-0 for bronze. Chamizo was the No. 1 seed, and both are two-time world champions. Dake beat 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs at the Olympic Trials to earn the spot on the team.

Uzbekistan’s Bekzod Abdurakhmonov defeated Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Kaisanov 13-2 to claim the other bronze.

MEN’S FREESTYLE 125 KILOGRAM

American Gable Steveson defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class.

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Akgul defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match.

Iran’s Amir Dare defeated China’s Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match.

WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 53 KILOGRAM

Japan’s Mayu Mukaida rallied to beat China’s Qianyu Pang 5-4 and claim wrestling gold in the women’s freestyle 53-kilogram class.

It was Japan’s third gold in women’s wrestling.

Mongolia’s Bolortuya Bat Ochir and Belarus’ Vanesa Kaladzinskaya won bronze.

___

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Canada won its first Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer, beating Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw.

Julia Grosso, just 20, converted the winning penalty kick, putting her shot off the right hand of goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl.

Jessie Fleming made Canada’s first kick in the shootout, but Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gillies and Adriana Leon all failed to convert.

Kosovare Asllani hit a post with Sweden’s first kick, and Nathalie Björn and Olivia Schough built a 2-1 Sweden lead. Anna Anvegard was saved by Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe and with a chance to win the gold, Caroline Seger put her kick over the crossbar.

Deanne Rose tied the score for Canada, and Jonna Andersson’s sixth kick for Sweden was saved by Labbe, who dived to her left.

Grosso then won the gold for Canada, which took the bronze in 2012 and 2016.

Stina Blacksteinius had put Sweden ahead in the 34th minute from Asllani’s cross. The shot by the 25-year-old striker appeared to deflect off Gillies and just past the outstretched right arm of Labbe.

Blacksteinius’ goal was her tournament-leading fifth and the seventh of her Olympic career, moving her one ahead of Lotta Schelin for the most in the Olympics for the fifth-ranked Swedes. Blacksteinius has 28 goals in 68 international appearances.

Fleming tied the score with a penalty kick in the 67th minute. Referee Anastasia Pustovoitova of Russia didn’t call for the penalty at first after Amanda Ilestedt slid into Fleming’s left foot but the decision was made after a video review.

This match was moved from Tokyo’s National Stadium to Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium and kickoff time pushed back 10 hours to 9 p.m. local time because of the oppressive heat. Even with the shift, it was 83 degrees at kickoff with 78% humidity. With fans barred because to the pandemic, the sound of boots kicking balls echoed around the 72,000-capacity venue, the site of Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Germany in the 2002 men’s World Cup final.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kosovare Asllani
Person
Antonella Palmisano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Gold Medals#Summer Olympics#Ap#Americans#Olympian#Utcfull#Russian#Muslim#British#Men S#Dutch#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Denmark
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Netherlands
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Swimming & Surfingthemanual.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Is Learning To Take His Time

The peak of a swimming career is the Olympics, and few have done the Olympics better than Caeleb Dressel. One of the true breakout stars of the Tokyo Games, the 24-year-old Floridian’s success can be measured in both weight (five gold medals, to be exact) and time, including world records in the 100-meter fly and 4-by-100-meter medley relay and a .48-second winning margin in the 50-meter freestyle final, which is the largest for the event in Olympic history. But despite his intimate relationship with the clock, he tells The Manual he was never much of a watch person until luxury timepiece-maker Omega approached him regarding a partnership.
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Gymnasticstalesbuzz.com

Simone Biles: Gymnastics, World Championship and Olympics Achievement

Simone Biles is a defending gymnastics champion and famous athlete. She won a Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in the women’s balance beam category. Simone Biles is a role model for many athletes in not only the USA but in the whole world. She won multiple medals in Olympics, world championship, and other competitions.
Sportseverything-everywhere.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Medal and Record Recap

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. Most coverage of the Olympics is very biased towards whatever country you happen to live in, and certain popular sports. Lesser sports and accomplishments from athletes in other countries may often...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Top Five Women’s Swimming Performances from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos)

The Top Five Women’s Swimming Performances from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos) The Tokyo Olympics are finished, and now, swimming fans will spend years remembering and rewatching the many memorable moments from those nine days — although maybe no race from Tokyo will be re-watched as much as the unforgettable men’s 400 freestyle relay from the 2008 Olympics, when Jason Lezak ran down France’s Alain Bernard with an anchor split that remains the fastest in history.
SportsFrederick News-Post

Going for the gold

The 2020 Olympic Games came to a close this weekend, and I must confess I am going to miss them even though they will forever be associated with that regrettable year. These games seemed cursed in every conceivable way; first they were postponed for a year, putting them into 2021. Then, when they seemed to be on track to have a successful event in spite of the postponement, COVID-19 returned and forced the games to be held in empty venues. Finally, television viewership was down because they were held in Japan, and the results of the competitions were common knowledge here in the United States long before they were broadcast. In spite of all of this, I found the 2020 Games to be entertaining, compelling and, at times, inspiring.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Full list of gold medals won by Team GB at this year’s Olympics

Britain’s Olympians excelled at Tokyo 2020, picking up 65 medals across the tournament - 22 of them gold.While there were disappointments, not least the shock early exit of Jade Jones from the taekwondo, Team GB’s women’s football team crashing out against Australia and sprinter Dina Asher-Smith failing to reach the women’s 100m final and pulling out of the 200m with a hamstring injury, British athletes were magnificent throughout, not least in the pool, on the BMX track and on the water.Here’s a complete list of all GB’s gold medallists.Adam PeatySwimming, men’s 100m breaststrokeThe mighty British swimmer picked up the...
SportsKVOE

2020 Olympics wraps up in Tokyo

The 2020 Toyko Olympics wrapped up Sunday. On the final day for the United States the womens basketball, womens volleyball, and Jennifer Valente in cycling earned gold medals. The United States finished with 39 gold medals, 1 more than China. The USA finished with 113 medals, 41 silver, and 33...
SportsSlate

The 24 Craziest Stats From the Tokyo Olympics

With a yearlong delay, empty stadiums, new sports, and frank discussions about mental health, this was a Summer Olympics like no other—and that was the case statistically, as well. Along with the drama, the competitions, and the medals, the Tokyo Games produced some fascinating numbers. I’ve compiled some of the wackiest and most sensational stats from the past few weeks. Read on, and among other feats, you’ll be able to amaze your family and friends with factoids about Kazakhstan’s oddly historic Olympiad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy