MLB

Ten Hochman: St. Louis Cardinals pitchers are nearing an embarrassing MLB record

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman recalls his senior yearbook quote: “The two-most important things in life are good friends and a strong bullpen,” said by former MLB manager Bob Lemon. Also, happy birthday shoutouts to Ginger Spice and Leslie Odom Jr. And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented Monday-Friday by The Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center.

Bob Lemon
Leslie Odom Jr.
#St Louis Cards
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBFanSided

Evaluating the St. Louis Cardinals’ options with Paul DeJong

St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is struggling mightily and with a historic free-agent SS class coming, what should they do?. When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado, not only did they envision adding a big bat to the lineup, they thought that his presence would take the pressure off other hitters. At least, that’s how they drew it up.
MLBFanSided

St. Louis Cardinals already regretting Jon Lester trade

One start into the Jon Lester era in St. Louis Cardinals history and it’s likely that the Redbirds are already wondering why they made a trade for him. Lester made his debut for the Cardinals on Tuesday night and the results were anything but impressive. In five innings, the 37-year-old southpaw surrendered six runs on nine hits as the Atlanta Braves went on to record a 6-1 victory in St. Louis.
MLBFanSided

Losing starting pitchers has been story of St. Louis Cardinals’ season

The St Louis Cardinals lost Kwang Hyun Kim to an elbow injury on Monday, which has been the story of their frustrating season. There were signs that St. Louis Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim was hurt as his starts kept getting pushed back. While no one with the team would confirm, it was infielder Matt Carpenter of all people who revealed that Kim was dealing with some sort of elbow injury — a bad development in a season of frustration for Kim and the Cardinals.
MLBchatsports.com

Cardinals Rumors: John Gant a potential trade candidate for St. Louis

John Gant #53 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on August 22, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) The trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the St. Louis Cardinals could sell of some pitching. One...
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Jack Flaherty sharp in first rehab start

Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 15, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) The St. Louis Cardinals need Jack Flaherty back big time and in his first rehab start with AAA...
Saint Louis, MOFanSided

St. Louis Cardinals, Gymnastics, and the Pursuit of Perfection

Nobody’s perfect – baseball players, front offices, or gymnasts – and fans need to keep that in mind. They say hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports. That’s quite possible, but then, how many ball players have ever attempted a 2.5 twisting Yurchenko vault?. Failure is...
MLBFanSided

It’s time for the St. Louis Cardinals to look beyond 2021

With the St. Louis Cardinals falling further back in the NL Central and Wild Card standings, it’s time to move on and look ahead to the offseason. For those of us who were still holding out some hope for the 2021 season, the Atlanta series was a punch to the gut. Both the Cardinals and the Braves came into the series in must-wins situation. By the time the series ended on Thursday night, the Braves found themselves in the middle of the race for the NL East. Meanwhile, the Cardinals found themselves in a near impossible situation in the NL Central race and falling further behind in the NL Wild Card standings.
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals can not stay put at deadline

Mar 10, 2021; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak watches the spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. With the Major League Baseball trade...
MLBtheperrychief.com

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Indians odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals (51-50) and Cleveland Indians (49-49) play the finale of a two-game interleague set Wednesday at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Cardinals vs. Indians odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Kwang Hyun Kim is...
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

St. Louis Cardinals announce plans for 2011 World Series reunion in September

ST. LOUIS–If the Cardinals are able to mount a second-half charge to put more heat on the Milwaukee Brewers at the top of the National League Central, or the wild-card race which figures to boil down to NL West teams like the Dodgers, Giants or Padres, St. Louis will have some inspiration front and center September 18, when the franchise celebrates the tenth anniversary of the 2011 World Series Champion Cardinals.
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals will play baseball games against the Minnesota Twins

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is Friday, July 30 at 3:00 pm CT. After that the St. Louis Cardinals begin their series against the Minnesota Twins at 7:15 pm CT. The Cardinals are an even .500 at 51-51 and are 6-4 in their last ten games. The Twins are 43-60 overall and 19-30 on the road. That should be an indication of how this series will go, but you cannot predict baseball, as I have so painfully learned.
MLBchatsports.com

Examining the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 regular season schedule

Paul Goldschmidt #46 and Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The St Louis Cardinals’ 2022 regular season schedule is out and, well, the early signs are it...
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should catch fire against the Atlanta Braves

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Atlanta Braves for three games starting Tuesday evening at 7:15 pm CT. For this preview I asked the audience to tell me some things about the Braves:. Esteemed commenter ebo: Their stadium caught on fire one time... Before a cardinals game even.

