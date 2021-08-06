Cancel
Cam Newton is Intent on Making the Most of Every Opportunity with the Patriots

By Mike D'Abate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkEhD_0bJzaZgL00

As New England Patriots’ quarterback Cam Newton prepares to begin his 11th NFL season, he continues to further embrace the perspective of being a veteran. The 32-year-old knows well the value of evaluating every situation, so that he may apply what he has learned on the football field. The bad must be taken with the good. Each day is an opportunity to improve, which must be seized.

In 2021, Newton will need that mindset, perhaps more than ever.

After agreeing to join New England on a one-year free agent deal in July 2020, Newton had what might be best described as a ‘subpar’ season. Statistically, he did not exactly leap off of the page. He posted a passer rating of 65.8 and threw just eight touchdowns with 10 interceptions. To his credit, Newton was far more productive as a runner, carrying the ball 127 times for 602 yards with 12 touchdowns. Still, his difficulties when throwing the football overshadowed his prowess as a mobile quarterback.

In March, the 2015-league-MVP once again signed an incentive-laden, one-year deal to return to New England. Despite persistent rumors that the two sides might go their separate ways in the offseason, Newton’s agreement with the Pats indicated two points heading into 2021. First, he would be given the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback position. The second, and perhaps most importantly, Cam Newton is confident in his ability to improve and to lead the Patriots back to prominence in the NFL.

The confidence he exudes both on and off the field does not come from false bravado. Rather it is inherent in his internal desire to be the best he can be on the field. Newton needs neither statistics, nor media evaluations to advise him on his performance. He has been, and will remain, his toughest critic. As such, he is keenly aware that a repeat of his 2020 output will not be acceptable.

“The thing for me and everybody else is to just keep improving,” Newton told reporters via video conference following Thursday’s practice. He is doing so, and it has been visible on the field.

From the outset of training camp, Newton has looked more comfortable running the Patriots’ offense, especially under pressure. In spite of his struggles in that area in 2021, he has been getting the ball out quicker; even in the face of stout coverage from capable pass rushers such as Matt Judon and Dont’a Hightower. He has also developed a seemingly greater synergy with receivers Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers. Overall, Newton appears to the Pats offense with a greater sense of command than one year ago.

For the notable progress which he has shown, Newton still has his struggles. At times, he falls back into the habit of holding the football and failing to anticipate open receivers. This has led to some questions regarding his consistency. With the Patriots showing no signs of moving away from operating under a timing-based system, Newton will need to show that he is capable of adapting into a system predicated on completions from quick, accurate throws.

Enter rookie Mac Jones into the equation.

With the Patriots selecting the Alabama quarterback with the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots appear to have designs on Jones becoming their quarterback of the future. However, the proximity of that future is still a matter of conjecture. Despite some struggles, Newton still appears to be the frontrunner to keep the starting job for 2021. While Jones has looked impressive in camp, Newton’s experience and dual-threat ability has led to a more consistent overall performance.

While Jones has seen an increase in his workload this week, Newton’s total number of snaps has decreased (though veteran is taking more snaps with the starters than his rookie counterpart.) However, Newton is not stressing about the number of reps, which he is receiving. Instead,he seems intent on making the most out of each opportunity given to him.

“I don't get involved in the reps. I just do what I'm asked and I just go from there,” Newton said. “As far as trying to maximize as much as I possibly can when I'm in there, that's the only thing I can control and that's what I will continue to do.”

To date, Newton’s approach to the game, as well as his play on the field, has led head coach Bill Belichick to recently reiterate his claim that “Cam is our starting quarterback.” Notwithstanding a hard charge from Jones, Newton continues to look inward for his motivation. Rather than compete with his teammate by comparing training camp statistics, Newton supports Jones, while making the improvements in his game to effectively lead the Patriots into the upcoming season.

“Being a signal-caller, you just have to be able to deliver and do your job.” Newton said of the task at hand. “That process will take time. It's just a day-to-day thing. It's going to take the repetitiveness from the side…those little work deals after practice, before practice that we can see what each other is seeing and talk about it more normally, rather than having a play happen and it not going to our liking, then we have to redo it again. Hopefully, those kinks will be ironed out and that's what I'm expecting.”

To say that Cam Newton may be eager to put 2020 in his rearview mirror may be an understatement. Each day, Newton will attempt to put his Foxboro growing pains behind him, as he looks to strengthen the bridge to the Pats future at the position. Despite his struggles, Newton’s experience in the New England’s system, combined with the wealth of respect he enjoys among his teammates and coaches should make him a solid choice to start the season as New England’s man under center for 2021.

