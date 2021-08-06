Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago girl, 4, fatally shot after other child finds gun

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 4-year-old Chicago girl was fatally shot after another child found a gun inside a house and the weapon apparently accidentally discharged, police said.

Makalah McKay was pronounced dead Thursday at Comer Children’s Hospital after being shot in a house in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago police said Makalah was struck in the chest in an apparent accidental shooting about 6 p.m. Thursday after another child found the weapon. Police said a man was taken in for questioning, though no charges have been filed.

Makalah’s mother and other relatives gathered outside the hospital and embraced each other as they struggled for answers in the child’s death.

After speaking with the family, Pastor Donavan Price said Makalah was at the home with her mother and other children, who he said were taken to the hospital for observation.

“It’s so heart-wrenching. This mom here, her guts are ripped out right now,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The newspaper reported that according to its data, 234 minors have been shot, 37 fatally, so far this year in Chicago, and Makalah McKay is the youngest child to die in 2021 from a shooting in Chicago.

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Shooting#Old Chicago#Another Child#Ap#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of tattooing a juvenile in a fast-food restaurant has been arrested and is facing charges, police said. Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing, Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said. The chief said a judge has set bond on both charges at $25,000, WYFF-TV reported.

Comments / 2

Community Policy