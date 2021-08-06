9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 6-8

Look up because the Perseid Meteor Shower is happening all month and that means you can see hundreds of shooting stars on clear nights. The staff at Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee want to teach you the best tips for viewing the phenomona during a virtual event Friday. Tickets are “pay what you can,” and proceeds go toward supporting UWM’s undergraduate students. With a $15 donation you also get an individual membership to the planetarium.