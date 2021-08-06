Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Frost talks departure of 'one of my best friends'; young QB battle; Markese Stepp progress

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
news-graphic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht is leaving the program to pursue another business opportunity, Husker coach Scott Frost announced Friday. The longtime friends came to Lincoln together when Frost was hired by NU. Lambrecht served as Frost’s chief of staff/director of football operations at Central Florida in 2016 and 2017 and has been in charge of most day-to-day off-field program matters here since.

www.news-graphic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Valparaiso, NE
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
City
Seward, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Markese#Nu#Eagles#Concordia University#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Crypto platform Poly Network hacked in estimated $600 mln cyberheist

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A cryptocurrency platform has lost an estimated $600 million in digital tokens after one of the sector's biggest ever hacking attacks, according to details of the heist which emerged on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform (DeFi), announced the hack on Twitter and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy