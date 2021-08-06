Here’s What You Missed in Milwaukee This Week: Aug. 6

Normally, this column is a place for lighthearted news, little jokes and quirky tales. Not today. This is a story about injustice, wickedness, calumny, and being super unfair. There was once a young man. Let’s call him … Parker Arquette. He was quite the fella. Totally not short. Tall, actually. Over six feet and a face that looked very not stupid. And Parker had a dream. One day, he was going to hoist a thirteen-foot-tall spork over his head in victory. The crowds would scream in adoration, when Parker won The Sporkies, the State Fair’s annual inventive food competition. Eight years in a row, Parker entered a dish, and every year he lost. This year, he whipped up a beautiful dish: it had presentation, it had taste, it had strong odor. This was going to be the year—he could feel it. Milwaukee Mag’s own editor-in-chief and publisher Carole Nicksin was even going to be a celebrity judge for the finalists. And what happened? Parker didn’t make it to the finals. In years past, they at least sent cease and desist letters, but this year nothing at all. Who won instead? The Glazy Boy – a grilled donut sandwich with Fontina cheese, pork loin, raspberry whole grain mustard, and pickled jalapeños. You’re seriously telling me that’s better than a spaghetti-wrapped milk-soaked cereal-embedded ketchup shrimp on a stick? Man, I got screwed.