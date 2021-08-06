Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The long journey leads to an Olympic record for Felix

By EDDIE PELLS
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o13aa_0bJzZiZ700

TOKYO — (AP) — She describes herself as “old.” She concedes she wasn't sure she'd make it this far. There were times, though, when “making it” had nothing to do with the Olympics and everything to do with simply climbing out of her hospital bed.

No wonder Allyson Felix came to these, her last Olympics, with little fear of losing.

And it shouldn't surprise anyone by now to learn that instead, on Friday night, she won.

Not the gold medal in the women's 400 meters. But a bronze that might wind up taking center stage in her trophy case. It is medal No. 10, the one that put her all alone at the top of the record book.

On a humid, sticky evening filled with anticipation, Felix — the sprinter, turned mom, turned advocate, turned realist — became the most decorated female track athlete in the history of the Olympics.

The 35-year-old was beaming as she strode through the bottom of the stadium — the new bronze medal standing out against her white, “USA” sweat suit.

“A lot of times, I have tied my own work to what happens in these championships,” she said. “And I didn't want to do that this time. I've been through too much. I always run for gold. But I just wanted to have joy no matter what happened tonight.”

Felix’s 10th Olympic medal broke a tie with Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, and matches Carl Lewis, who was alone as the most decorated U.S. athlete in track. Felix could surpass Lewis on Saturday, when she is expected to be part of the U.S. 4x400 relay. Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time mark with 12 medals from 1920-28.

Felix started Friday's race from the loneliest spot on the track: Lane 9, on the outside, with a phalanx of sprinters — each one younger, each one perhaps wondering if they could be the “Next Allyson Felix” — behind her where she could not see them.

Felix hasn't spent much time over her storied career, one that spans five Olympics and the better part of two decades, running from Lane 9. It's where the underdogs line up.

“It's hard,” she said. “You just kind of feel like you're out there alone.”

But when she took off, she avoided the one thing that destroys runners out there. She avoided the urge to take off too fast, only natural when you have no idea where the other runners are.

She ran a near-perfect race, considering the circumstances. She did not win. Very few expected her to. She finished 1.1 seconds behind Shaune Miller-Uibo, the sprint star from the Bahamas who ripped a gold away from Felix five years ago, when she dove over the finish line in Rio.

That one hurt. The second-place finishes in Athens and Beijing hurt, too. Felix, who spent years as one of the most proudly private athletes in the game, is often remembered for crying in the recesses of Olympic stadiums after earning silver.

“I never want to be satisfied with losing,” she said in Beijing, after the second straight loss at the Olympics to Jamaica’s Veronica Campbell-Brown.

After a semifinal race this week that was a wire-to-wire struggle, she acknowledged she wasn't as young as she used to be. What went unsaid was that the final might not end up as a fairy tale.

“Obviously, I didn't want to be in that position, because this is something I hoped I could accomplish,” she said. “But it was just being able to separate the two. I feel I have come a long way from all the other Games. It sounds cliché, but, honestly, it's bigger than just me running out there.”

The milestone for Felix comes nearly three years after she helped spearhead a conversation about the way women are treated in track, and sports in general. She severed ties with Nike, which wrote in pay reductions to women's contracts if they became pregnant.

She raced Friday wearing a shoe she designed for a company she created. (She also wore Nike gear, because that’s the company that sponsors the U.S. team).

Felix has spoken candidly about the struggle to come back from a difficult pregnancy that led to an emergency C-section and put the lives of both her and her baby, Cammy, in jeopardy.

She's spoken of the pressure she felt to return quickly, even when her body wasn't responding the way it once did.

She also overcame one of her biggest hurdles — leaving her well-cultivated private image behind to become a spokesperson for something much bigger.

“I feel like it's definitely been a journey for me to get to the point where I guess I had the courage to do so,” Felix said.

This week, she gave voice to the topic that's been filtering through the Tokyo Olympics — how winning isn't everything, and how the pressure to get to the podium can make the journey that much harder.

"When I line up for a race, I'm normally afraid," she said in a heartfelt essay on social media, posted only hours before the race. "I'm not afraid of losing. I lose much more than I win. That's life and I think that's how it's supposed to be."

At the end of her race, Felix had nothing to be afraid of. Powering to the finish line, she edged Jamaica's Stephanie Ann McPherson by .15 seconds for a bronze that might have been a disappointment in other years, but certainly wasn't this time.

Felix said to get ready for the race Friday morning, she went back and looked at some videos of some of the struggles she and Cammy endured as they both faced their own sort of comeback.

“The really, really hard moments is what I tried to tap into,” she said. “There was a moment we weren't sure if I was going to make it. And here I am, at the Olympics at 35 years old. So, you know, who could ask for more?”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
62K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paavo Nurmi
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Ap#Jamaican#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerteamusa.org

These Team USA Athletes Never Gave Up In Making Olympic Comebacks

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 3, 2021 in Tokyo. Every Olympic Games has its memorable moments, and Tokyo proved to be no exception. Nothing is more inspirational than the comeback story — whether it’s from injury, illness, defeat, or a...
SportsTrumann Democrat

American Felix sets new women's Olympics medal record

TOKYO (AP) — The new medal standard in Olympic women's track has been set. American Allyson Felix stands alone at the top and still has a chance to go even higher. The 35-year-old Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal Friday night at the Tokyo Games with a push down the home stretch of the 400 meters to take the bronze medal.
SportsHometownLife.com

Tokyo Olympics live updates: Allyson Felix into 400 final, Sydney McLaughlin sets world record

After what's already being called the "best race in Olympic history," Team USA kicked off another exciting day at the track on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics. The women's 400-meter hurdles also had an elite collection of talent to rival Wednesday's thrilling men's final, with the USA's Sydney McLaughlin taking the gold and breaking her world record in the event with a time of 51.46 seconds. Fellow American and 2016 gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad finished second for the silver.
SportsPosted by
WGAU

Olympic Latest: Allyson Felix wins record 10th track medal

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Allyson Felix won her record 10th Olympic track medal with a bronze in the 400 meters. She finished two spots behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo.
Sportskfgo.com

Olympics-Athletics-Simply ‘amazing’ Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO (Reuters) – She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Veteran Felix chases Olympic record as Hassan steps up treble bid

Allyson Felix will target a record 10th Olympic athletics medal in the women's 400m, while Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands can complete the second leg of an unprecedented treble in Tokyo with gold in the 1500m final Friday. The Netherlands will bid for a record fourth Olympic women's hockey title against Argentina, while the United States face Serbia for a spot in the women's basketball final.
SportsEssence

Allyson Felix Is The Most Decorated Olympic Track & Field Athlete In History!

The mother of 1 has made history on the track. As of August 7, track & field athlete Allyson Felix is the most decorated person in the Olympic sport. She is also the most decorated woman in track. Felix won her 11th medal after participating in the 4x400m relay along with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu. Felix was the second leg.
Celebritiesespn700sports.com

Allyson Felix “Excited For The Next Chapter” After Olympic Career

Allyson Felix is ready for the next chapter of her storied career. The 35-year-old made history in Tokyo, winning her 10th track and field medal to tie Carl Lewis’s record. Now, Felix says she’s “completely fulfilled”, telling People magazine “There’s nothing I felt I left undone, you know? I feel confident walking away from the Olympics”.
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

North Philly Native Dawn Staley Leads USA Women’s Basketball To 7th-Consecutive Gold Medal, Won’t Coach Team At Paris Olympics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — North Philadelphia native Dawn Staley led USA’s women’s basketball team to its seventh-consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. But, there will be new beginnings the next time Team USA heads to the Olympics. Staley, the first Black head coach of the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, announced she will not coach Team USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024. She has been a part of six of the team’s last seven gold medal runs. Dawn: "Our country has a lot of great coaches that can get the job done. Me, being a part of I believe six, that’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy