CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It's been a few weeks since Marvel fans saw the Loki Season 1 ending on Disney+, and, well, we're still not over what happened, OK? There was a lot to absorb in the final installment, which clocked in at a little less than 45 minutes, so it's only natural that viewers will continue to wonder what the events of the finale mean for Season 2, and the MCU as a whole. But, the episode caught audience attention in some major ways just with the opening moments, and now we've heard from director Kate Herron about how that opening scene come together, and what (some of) the deal is with that mystery spaceship.