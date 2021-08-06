900-HP Nissan R34 GT-R Plays In Tokyo

Beautiful Godzilla!

For many JDM enthusiasts, the Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R is a holy grail, a unicorn of a car they dream of one day owning. This is especially true in the United States since with few exceptions none have been legally imported. The wait time for these legendary Godzillas is about over, so you might see a few playing in US streets and frequenting car meets, if you haven’t already.

Check out Paul Walker's R34 here.

image credit: YouTube

To whet your appetite, we’ve included a beautifully-shot video of an R34 playing in the streets of Tokyo. Being that it’s the Nissan’s native environment the whole scene seems appropriate. Also fitting is the fact Harnett Media, which has produced a number of excellent short Japanese car films, decided to use zero music. Usually, they lay down some electronic beat that ups the excitement factor, but with this tastefully-modified R34 GT-R the car itself sounds so amazing to drown that natural soundtrack out in the least would be a shame.

image credit: YouTube

Just because this Godzilla has been tastefully modified and isn’t rocking pink flames, an underglow kit, and shooting 2-foot flames out of the tailpipe doesn’t mean it’s some pushover. As you probably know, the RB26 inline-six with twin turbochargers takes to modifications quite well. Builders routinely push them to earth-shattering figures, so to find one with a claimed 900-horsepower isn’t completely astounding, even if it’s still impressive.

image credit: YouTube

Launched in 1998, the R34 improved upon the wondrous platform developed for the R32 and R33 Skyline GT-R. Using cutting-edge technologies, it not only boasted more engine output, chassis developments like a shorter wheelbase and more advanced all-wheel-drive system pushed handling to the next level. For this reason, many consider this to be the best GT-R Nissan has ever made, even though the R35 is impressive in its own rite. When these are allowed to be imported into the United States in larger numbers, they will definitely sell for top dollar and attract plenty of attention, so likely only the most dedicated enthusiasts and well-heeled investors will snatch them up.