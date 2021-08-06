Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Jordan Credited Phil Jackson for Helping Him Calm His Body and Emotions During Pressure-Filled Games: ‘These Are Things Phil Has Taught Me, and I’ll Tell You, It All Works’

By Ashish Mathur
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson will forever be linked to each other. They are widely regarded as the best player-coach duo in NBA history after having memorable success with the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s. Jackson played such a vital role in Jordan becoming arguably the greatest player of all...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

164K+
Followers
19K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Bill Cartwright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Mvp#Espn#Airness#The Detroit Pistons#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#The Seattle Supersonics#The Utah Jazz#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’

Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game. “More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Only NBA Players With 3 Rings And 2 Gold Medals: Draymond Green Joins 4 Hall Of Famers

The 2020 Olympics are over now and Team USA are kings of international basketball again, despite doubts that they would not get the job done. Thanks to the spectacular play of 4-time scoring Kevin Durant and the assistance of key stars such as Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green, Team USA overcame criticism to put away France in the gold medal game.
NBAuticaphoenix.net

Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: The key stats you need

The ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance” showed a younger generation of NBA fans that Michael Jordan is much more than a guy who sells retro sneakers. For those who witnessed Jordan’s greatness over the course of two three-peats with the Bulls, it reinforced the belief he is the greatest player to ever touch the court.
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans, Hornets pursuing Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is a restricted free agent on the Chicago Bulls. The organization is now willing to trade the power forward, however, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley is demanding a first-round pick in return. Two days ago, Markkanen told the media that he has no plans to re-sign with Chicago. According to sources, the New Orleans Pelicans hold a trade exception amount of $17 million. One week ago, Lonzo Ball was traded to the Bulls via a sign-and-trade agreement. He was signed to a four-year, $85 million deal with the organization. In return, the Pelicans received Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash considerations. The deal was finalized ten hours ago.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Free Agency 2021: Rumors, Predictions for Lauri Markkanen, Dennis Schroder

Just a little over a week after NBA free agency officially started, the cupboard is getting bare for difference-makers. Most of the names who could play key minutes for a contender have already been scooped up, and many teams have already turned their attention to the trade market to fill any need on their roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Luc Longley Explains How His Relationship With Michael Jordan Improved After Retirement

It's not a secret that Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance' was strictly designed and orchestrated to raise Michael's status as the greatest player of all time. That's why everything that made the final cut has that sole purpose. It was all about him - and rightfully so. So you can't help to wonder what may have been left out of the final version.
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

Luc Longley and Michael Jordan reveal why they are good mates now after the pair had a rocky road at the Chicago Bulls and the Aussie was cut out of the basketball legend's Last Dance documentary

The first Australian to get drafted in an American NBA team has revealed he is now on good terms with Michael Jordan despite his disappointing omission from a Netflix documentary that chronicled their team's success. Luc Longley, the 2.18metre centre from Perth, Western Australia, who played in the all-conquering Chicago...
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

NBA is investigating Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls for tampering over $85million sign-and-trade deals for Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball

The NBA is investigating possible tampering violations involving the Chicago Bulls' acquisition of Lonzo Ball and the Miami Heat's addition of All-Star guard Kyle Lowry. Both sign-and-trade deals had been rumored for weeks ahead of their completion, but by league rules, teams aren't allowed to negotiate with players under contract with other teams until free agency begins. Furthermore, teams are also prohibited from recruiting prospective free agents through the media.
NBALake County Leader

Community Notes: Phil Jackson to address Flathead Lakers

NBA Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson will be the keynote speaker at the Flathead Lakers’ annual meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Polson. The nonprofit conservation organization, established in 1958, works “to protect clean water, healthy ecosystems and a lasting quality of life in the Flathead watershed.”. Topics include updates...
NBAPosted by
CinemaBlend

LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan: Who Had The Most Impressive Space Jam Victory?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. LeBron James has been compared to Michael Jordan every step of his career. It's kind of hard not to, given his accomplishments on and off the court and the fact that he recently starred in the Space Jam sequel. We can talk rings, achievements and unfair contracts for star supporting roles until the cows come home, but when will we discuss what really matters? We don't talk about the quality of each all-star's win in Space Jam and Space Jam: A New Legacy, respectively, and we really should.
fadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Shows Off LeBron, Westbrook, And Carmelo's Lockers

Dwight Howard has been very active on social media after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be his third tenure with the Californians, and the big man can't be happier. D-12 is ready to relive old glories with the team and win a second...
NBASporting News

Behind the Logo: Luka Doncic set to make his mark with Jordan Brand

To celebrate Foot Locker's Mark of Greatness, NBA.com is exploring the backstories of iconic basketball players, their journey to having their own signature sneakers and the stories and inspiration behind their designs. Today, it's Luka Doncic. Behind the Logo: GIANNIS | WESTBROOK | ZION | PG | LEBRON | DURANT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy