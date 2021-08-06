Michael Jordan Credited Phil Jackson for Helping Him Calm His Body and Emotions During Pressure-Filled Games: ‘These Are Things Phil Has Taught Me, and I’ll Tell You, It All Works’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. LeBron James has been compared to Michael Jordan every step of his career. It's kind of hard not to, given his accomplishments on and off the court and the fact that he recently starred in the Space Jam sequel. We can talk rings, achievements and unfair contracts for star supporting roles until the cows come home, but when will we discuss what really matters? We don't talk about the quality of each all-star's win in Space Jam and Space Jam: A New Legacy, respectively, and we really should.