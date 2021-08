Vanessa Bryant is continuing to pay tribute to her late daughter Gianna. As she and daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2 continue their Italian getaway, they took a moment to recreate a sweet throwback photo of the teen, who died alongside her father, Kobe Bryant, in January 2020. Earlier in the trip, Bryant revealed they embarked on the getaway because her husband had given Natalia the ok to go on a trip to Croatia with her senior year of high school class. The trip, however, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the proud mom "wanted to make sure that [Natalia] got the opportunity to visit."