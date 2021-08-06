Cancel
Global investors drive Miami real estate market

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn every bullish real estate cycle there comes a point when prospective buyers face the same questions — Is it the right time to buy? If I buy — now, will I get a deal before prices get even higher or is the market going to reset? How should I time the market? How can I time the market to reap the greatest return? Will interest rates drop further or financing options improve? What can I even afford, and what’s the best way to structure a deal for my larger portfolio?

