Apis Invests In Online Payment Processor DOKU

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based private equity company Apis Partners LLP said on Thursday (Aug. 5) that it has invested $32 million in Indonesian digital payment company DOKU, which was founded in 2007 as part of the tech and media firm Emtek Group. Indonesia’s IPO market is seeing serious growth, including the recent growth...

www.pymnts.com

BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Borqs Technologies Announces Strategic Investment And Collaboration With Zippie In Blockchain IoT Autonomous Payments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, "Borqs", or the "Company"), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), has signed an agreement with Zippie, a blockchain application and payment platform company headquartered in Singapore, to jointly develop solutions for IoT autonomous payments to service the rising demand for digital currency transactions.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Card-Based Payment Platform Provider MOCA Debuts Browser Extension Mia For Online Payments

Digital payment platform MOCA on Tuesday (Aug. 10) rolled out its online payment assistant browser extension, Mia. The new tool can be downloaded for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Internet Explorer and makes online purchases with MOCA Cards more convenient for the 2.14 billion people expected to shop online this year, according to Statista. Users choose an existing card from the browser or can create one-time numbers through Mia to make online payments.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

TPG-backed PharmEasy owner mulling US$1 billion Mumbai IPO — sources

(Aug 11): API Holdings Pvt., owner of India’s largest online pharmacy PharmEasy, is considering a Mumbai initial public offering that could raise as much as US$1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, backed by TPG and Temasek Holdings Pte, is working with advisers on a potential...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

SMB Software Company Weave Mulls IPO

Utah-based software company Weave is considering an initial public offering (IPO), potentially in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a report from Bloomberg. Weave, which was founded in 2011, provides a variety of customer relationship management tools to industries ranging from healthcare, home services like plumbing and HVAC, and professional service providers such as salons, accountants and veterinarians, according to the company website. Weave offers two-way text messaging between the business and its customers, and allows for appointment reminders, updates, and appointment scheduling on its platform, among other functions. Weave also offers a variety of contact-free payment options that can be personalized for each business client.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Fleet Payment Startup Car IQ Raises $15M Oversubscribed Series B

Fleet payment startup Car IQ raised $15 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round led by Forté Ventures, according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 11). Participants in the funding round also included new backers Ally Ventures, BlackBerry Limited, State Farm Ventures and TELUS Ventures, along with existing investors Alpana Ventures, Avanta Ventures, Citi Ventures, Quest Venture Partners and Scrum Ventures.
Posted by
pymnts

Online Healthcare, Meds Delivery Co PharmEasy Considers $1B IPO

The owner of India-based online healthcare and medicine delivery platform PharmEasy is reportedly contemplating a Mumbai initial public offering (IPO) that could generate up to $1 billion, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 10) Bloomberg report. PharmEasy is India’s largest digital drugstore chain. The company is owned by API Holdings Pvt.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

P2P Car Sharing Marketplace Turo Files Confidentially for US IPO

The company has spent up to $750,000 in liability insurance from Liberty Mutual and secured through Turo Insurance Agency. World-leading peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace Turo has filed for a confidential initial public offering (IPO) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company filed to go public on Monday, according to media outlet CNBC.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Bank BBVA Teams With Ant’s Blockchain Platform Trusple

Bank BBVA, recently acquired by PNC Financial Services, is now offering payment and financing services on Trusple — China’s Ant Group’s blockchain platform for global trade. “Trusple is designed to resolve the problems that SMEs [small-and-medium-sized enterprises] and financial institutions face when in cross-border trade. BBVA’s previous research on blockchain...
Marketsthepaypers.com

HSBC forbids UK customers to make payments to Binance

HSBC has revealed it will stop UK customers from making payments to Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange, wherever possible. HSBC has taken this decision due to concerns about the possible risks to their customers. Major banks including Barclays, Santander, and Natwest also blocked UK customers from making payments to Binance in July. Similar cautions have been issued by financial watchdogs in Hong Kong, Japan, and the Cayman Islands who claim that Binance has been providing financial services without proper permissions.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

AMC Will Accept Bitcoin Payments for Online Tickets and Concessions

AMC, the movie theater chain that caught the attention of meme stock traders throughout most of the first half of 2021, had its latest earnings call on Aug. 9. Part of the call brought up the most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and the company’s plans to start accepting the virtual currency for its movies and concessions soon.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Bill Tech Firm Paymentus Signs Acquisition Deal With P2P Startup Payveris

Paymentus Holdings, which offers cloud-based bill payment technology tools, is acquiring Payveris, a cloud-based software provider that streamlines person-to-person (P2P) and account-to-account (A2A) money transfers. “We started our relationship with Payveris as a multi-faceted partnership and it quickly became apparent that their technology and team are best-in-class and would be...
Marketspymnts.com

Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Global Business

New Report: 58 Percent Of Multinational Firms Are Using Cryptocurrency. In spite of their price volatility and regulatory uncertainty, new PYMNTS research shows that 58 percent of multinational firms are already using at least one form of cryptocurrency — especially when moving funds across borders. The new Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Global Business survey, a PYMNTS and Circle collaboration, polls 500 executives looks at the potential and the pitfalls facing crypto as it moves into the financial mainstream.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia launches online push to streamline investment permits

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia launched on Monday a website to process investment permits, which the government hailed as an important milestone in reforms aimed at making it easier and quicker to do business in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. President Joko Widodo has vowed to overcome lingering hurdles such...
EconomySFGate

Hardec's Launches New Online and AutoPay Payment Options to Increase Customer Convenience and Accelerate A/R Operations

OMAHA, Neb. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables, payment processing and cash application solutions, today announced that Hardec’s, a leading regional distributor of convenience store, concessions and grocery wholesale items, has launched a new customer-facing online payment portal and automatic debit solutions powered by FTNI’s ETran integrated receivables platform.
Technologysouthfloridareporter.com

Why PayPal Remains a Force to Be Reckoned with in the World of Online Payments

The modern financial ecosystem is now more developed than ever before. Global payment systems are now so robust and powerful making them essential parts of how we operate in the modern world. All this is made possible through dozens of financial institutions that back the transaction processing systems that we use. E-wallets are among the leading options. Breaking it down further, we have PayPal which is arguably the leading e-wallet.
pymnts.com

Authenticated Payments

Coinbase Says Crypto Exchanges Face Dual Regulations To Meet Differing Authentication Rules. Cryptocurrency exchanges are grappling with the EU’s PSD2 as they look to craft seamless experiences for their global customer bases. In the Authenticated Payments Report, a PYMNTS and LoginID collaboration, Marcus Hughes, of crypto exchange Coinbase, explains how platforms must build authentication measures that satisfy consumers and evolving regulations.
Gamblingthekatynews.com

Payment Gateways of Online Gambling in India

The gambling sector in India is one of the largest globally, with a net value of about 930 billion dollars. Yet, this enormous industry is plagued with a big problem: the shortage of payment options. Punters in India have to go through a lot before they can make their deposits with foreign bookies. Regular payment options like Visa and MasterCard that might work in other places might not work in India. Also, bank transfers might […]

