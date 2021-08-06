Apis Invests In Online Payment Processor DOKU

Utah-based software company Weave is considering an initial public offering (IPO), potentially in the fourth quarter of this year, according to a report from Bloomberg. Weave, which was founded in 2011, provides a variety of customer relationship management tools to industries ranging from healthcare, home services like plumbing and HVAC, and professional service providers such as salons, accountants and veterinarians, according to the company website. Weave offers two-way text messaging between the business and its customers, and allows for appointment reminders, updates, and appointment scheduling on its platform, among other functions. Weave also offers a variety of contact-free payment options that can be personalized for each business client.