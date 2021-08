In an emergency, reliable communications are critical. The more than 8,000 residents in Fairfield Glade are indeed fortunate to have dedicated volunteer firefighting professionals on call 24-7-365 to serve and protect both lives and property in the community. When called to duty, essential pieces of their personal gear include a reliable pager and two-way radio. Fairfield Glade Fire Department has an immediate need to replace some of the older pagers and radios, and to provide this critical, life-saving equipment to the newest firemen. Therefore, FGFD is asking for your help in raising the $20,000 that is needed to make this vital purchase.