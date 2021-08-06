FORECAST: Fog burns off, summer returns

High pressure aloft will strengthen through the week, prompting a warming trend mainly across the valleys and mountains. Due to this activity onshore flow will weaken each day, resulting in triple digit heat inland by Wednesday. Night to morning clouds and fog remain near the coastline with, some areas of dense fog before clearing out. Plus monsoonal moisture could bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the eastern mountains and areas further south until mid-week.
