Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Fog burns off, summer returns

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney said summer is back. Here's his Friday noon forecast.

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKEYT

Tuesday evening forecast August 10th

High pressure aloft will strengthen through the week, prompting a warming trend mainly across the valleys and mountains. Due to this activity onshore flow will weaken each day, resulting in triple digit heat inland by Wednesday. Night to morning clouds and fog remain near the coastline with, some areas of dense fog before clearing out. Plus monsoonal moisture could bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the eastern mountains and areas further south until mid-week.
EnvironmentKEYT

Tuesday evening forecast August 10th

High pressure aloft will strengthen through the week, prompting a warming trend mainly across the valleys and mountains. Due to this activity onshore flow will weaken each day, resulting in triple digit heat inland by Wednesday. Night to morning clouds and fog remain near the coastline with, some areas of dense fog before clearing out. Plus monsoonal moisture could bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the eastern mountains and areas further south until mid-week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy