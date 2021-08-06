Cancel
Olympian and Watkins Glen native Olivia Coffey to serve as Honorary Official at Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen race

By Caitlin Murphy
NewsChannel 36
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) – Olympian and Watkins Glen native, Olivia Coffey, will serve as an Honorary Official for Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race. “We are honored to have our local hero Olivia Coffey join us this weekend so we can recognize her accomplishments on the biggest stage in her hometown,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “She has put a lifetime of work into making the United States Olympic team and we are very proud of how she has represented Watkins Glen and our country.”

