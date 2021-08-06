Cancel
Johansson agrees to one-year, $1.5 million contract with Kraken

By NHL Insider
NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForward, who was unrestricted free agent, scored 14 points for Wild last season. Marcus Johansson agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Friday. The 30-year-old forward, who was an unrestricted free agent, scored 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 36 regular-season games with the...

Chicago, ILNHL

RELEASE: Medical Update on Troy Murray

Statements from Blackhawks radio color analyst, CEO Danny Wirtz. Statement from Blackhawks Radio Color Analyst Troy Murray:. I want to let everyone know of the challenge that I'm currently facing. I have been diagnosed with cancer. With the love and support of my family, friends, the Wirtz family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization and WGN radio I'm confident that together, we will beat this. I look forward to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we fight this challenge.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors; Rangers, Sabres, Flyers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres working on a deal that would send Mika Zibanejad out and bring Jack Eichel into the Rangers organization? Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Carter Hart to a three-year extension. What was their thinking after Hart had such a lousy season in 2020-21? Will Jonathan Drouin be back for the Montreal Canadiens and is Stan Bowman going to be removed from any involvement with USA Hockey after allegedly covering up sexual assault allegations in 2009?
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHLNHL

Wild agrees to terms with Alex Goligoski on a one-year contract

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has agreed to terms with defenseman Alex Goligoski to a one-year, $5 million contract. Goligoski, 35, recorded 22 points (3-19=22), seven power-play assists (PPA), 108 blocked shots and 76 hits in 56 games...
NHLNHL

Edmonton Elks wear helmet decal to honor late Oilers legend Joey Moss

Longtime locker room assistant was mainstay for NHL and CFL teams. The Edmonton Elks wore a special helmet decal honoring the life and legacy of Joey Moss. The longtime Edmonton Oilers assistant equipment manager and locker room attendant died in October of 2020. He was 57. Moss, who had Down...
NHLNHL

Tony Esposito enjoyed Hall of Fame life

There were thoughts of Tony O's iconic fiberglass mask, something he was forever proud of -- scratched, dented and chipped across a decade and a half with the Chicago Black Hawks. Made in 1969 on the workbench of a Quebec plant owned and operated by the great Jacques Plante, it was creatively modified by Tony's hands with a carpenter's file, screwdriver, bolts and bars to cage the eyes.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Wild, Rangers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a few reports coming out of Minnesota contradict yesterday’s news that Kirill Kaprizov has a viable offer on the table from the KHL. What’s really going on there? The Boston Bruins are looking for a second-line center, but there’s actually some belief the team might get David Krejci back at some point. Apparently, the New York Rangers interest in Jack Eichel isn’t nearly as heavy as some would have you believe and the Toronto Maple Leafs hired, then fired a new goaltending coach for the Marlies after fan reaction to the hiring was swift and not positive.
NHLNHL

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds

Pick-by-pick suggestions for each spot in early stages of standard, 12-team pool. NHL.com provides fantasy hockey draft strategy for the first four rounds at each spot in a standard, non-keeper league for the 2021-22 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast.
NHLNHL

The Decisive Game 1 vs. Detroit I SUNDAYS WITH STAN

The Devils silenced a lot of critics with their Game 1 victory on the road against the Red Wings. Hockey is a war game on ice. That's the long and short of it. And if you believe the maxim All's fair in love and war, you can understand why the Devils had a "Secret Weapon" ready to be employed prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
NHLNBC Sports

Bruins reveal new jersey numbers for offseason signings

The Boston Bruins have made several free agent signings during the NHL offseason, and the team revealed new jersey numbers for those players on Tuesday. Perhaps the most interesting number is Foligno wearing 17. He typically wears 71, but Bruins winger Taylor Hall already has that number. The previous two Bruins players to wear No. 17 were Ryan Donato and, of course, Milan Lucic.
NHLNHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Skinner to two-year extension

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value of $750,000. Skinner, 22, led the American Hockey League in wins last season with 20, going 20-9-1 in 31 games with the Bakersfield Condors, including a 2.38 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and two shutouts. Among AHL goalies that made at least 20 appearances last season, he ranked second in GAA and third in save percentage.
NHLNHL

Nilsson retires from hockey after seven NHL seasons

31-year-old goalie hadn't played since 2019 because of post-concussion syndrome. Anders Nilsson retired from hockey Sunday. The 31-year-old goalie had not played since Dec. 16, 2019, for the Ottawa Senators because of post-concussion syndrome. "My post-concussion symptoms and neck problems make it impossible for me to continue as a professional...
NHLNHL

Shesterkin agrees to four-year contract with Rangers

Restricted free agent goalie had .916 save percentage in 35 games, was fifth in Calder Trophy voting. Igor Shesterkin agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Rangers on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 25-year-old goalie was 16-14-3 with a 2.62 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and...
NHLNHL

Kevin Dineen Joins the Pod I PODCAST

The new head coach of the AHL's Utica Comets joins the Speak of the Devils podcast to talk about joining the organization. On Aug. 5, 2021, Kevin Dineen was announced as the new head coach for the Utica Comets, the Devils' American Hockey League franchise, which will play its inaugural season as New Jersey's affiliate during the 2021-22 campaign.
NHLNHL

Kuokkanen signs two-year contract with Devils

Forward gets $1.825 million annually, scored 25 points as rookie last season. Janne Kuokkanen signed a two-year, $3.65 million contract with the New Jersey Devils on Monday. It has an average annual value of $1.825 million. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, scored 25 points (eight goals,...
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Bottom Six Center Options for the New Jersey Devils in 2021-22

General Manager Tom Fitzgerald is having himself a Summer. He stated after the 2021 NHL Draft that he wanted a ‘1B’ goaltender, a quality defenseman, and a top-six forward. Since then, he has been able to sign Jonathan Bernier, Dougie Hamilton, and Tomas Tatar. All three signings fit those exact needs. Prior to that, the New Jersey Devils brought in Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros in deals while also re-signing the majority of their internal free agents. The blueline has been remodeled. With only Janne Kuokkanen left to be re-signed, the Devils may be done with their NHL transactions until training camp begins. Is there anything else the Devils could need? I think so. The Devils will need to determine who their centers are.
NHLNHL

Dineen Unphased by Unique Coaching Position | FEATURE

Dineen excited to inherit a coaching staff already in place in Utica. New Jersey Devils Official Podcast · Kevin Dineen, Utica Comets | Speak of the Devils. Kevin Dineen knows there will be hiccups along the way. The newly hired head coach of the Utica Comets is all too aware...
NHLNHL

Barry Trotz Named to Team Canada Olympic Coaching Staff

Islanders coach to be an assistant for Canadian Olympic team for Beijing 2022. New York Islanders Head Coach Barry Trotz was named to Team Canada's coaching staff for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Hockey Canada announced on Monday. Trotz will be an assistant to Jon Cooper, the Tampa Bay...
NHLNHL

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Knight, Caufield most valuable options; Ducks have Zegras, Drysdale on list. NHL.com ranks the top 10 rookies for fantasy hockey in the 2021-22 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250. 1. Spencer Knight, G,...

