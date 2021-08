Today’s electric vehicles feature an abundance of technology, which can often be overwhelming to someone new to EVs. However, the new Volkswagen ID.4 SUV was designed with the goal of simplifying the driver’s life by creating an easy and enjoyable experience behind its wheel. The ID.4 offers a wide range of intelligent features, including smart technology Volkswagen offers across its lineup, like wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, voice controls, and a kick-to-open rear hatch – along with a few unique to the first Volkswagen electric SUV.¹