Just days after the two recreated their first date together in Boston, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively hit the premiere of his film “Free Guy" in New York City. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Ryan on the red carpet, where he discussed his relationship with Blake. When asked if he knew Blake was the one on their first date, he smiled, saying, “I should hope so. Do you think I am a rookie? I’m not gonna step on that answer right now — no, yes, of course, of course.”