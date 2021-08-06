Trevor Milton taps former Musk and Trump lawyers for Nikola fraud case

MyPillow CEO and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell delayed the start of his “cyber symposium” after claiming that “the whole technology was attacked”. “We need to get the word out because they blocked the thing. But this is part of what I’m going to talk about today. This is the cover-up. This is the absolute cover-up of the worst in history,” Mr Lindell told a crowd in South Dakota on Tuesday. The audience had gathered to hear evidence for the baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Lindell has claimed that...