Trevor Milton taps former Musk and Trump lawyers for Nikola fraud case

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Nikola Motor frontman and founder Trevor Milton is calling upon the attorneys who assisted Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his 2018 settlement with the SEC. Milton is currently indicted for three counts of fraud, charges brought upon him within the last few weeks for allegedly falsifying some claims about Nikola’s business and products. Among the legal team representing Milton is also Marc Mukasey, who is part of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal team as an advisor.

