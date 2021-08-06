Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California man arrested three times in three days

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EbXe_0bJzWgh200

GLENDALE, Calif. — A California man was taken into custody Wednesday for stealing a truck after walking out of jail and finding the vehicle parked out front with the keys in the ignition. It was his third arrest in as many days, investigators said.

Glendale police said Kaelun Scharrer, 23, was released from jail at 6 a.m. and immediately saw a flatbed truck running and parked with the keys inside right out front of the jail release door, City News Service reported.

Scharrer had been released on the city’s “zero-dollar” bail policy, which sets bail for certain misdemeanor and felony offenses at $0.

His crime spree started on Monday, police said. Glendale officers located a stolen car around 9:45 p.m. and detained the driver, Scharrer, and a passenger, who was not identified. Officers also found a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle. Scharrer was arrested and charged with vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released six hours later under the county’s “zero-dollar” bail policy.

On Tuesday, three hours after his release, police were called to Americana on Brand about Scharrer. He had just slapped a vehicle’s side view mirror, investigators said. The person who called police did not want to press charges but the Americana wanted Scharrer banned from the property. He was told to leave and that if he returned he would be arrested. About 45 minutes later, Scharrer came back. While he was there he stole money from a tip jar and ran, authorities said. Police arrived, located Scharrer and he was arrested and charged with trespassing.

On Wednesday, authorities said the truck driver was across the street delivering a garbage bin when he saw the vehicle drive off. The driver called police who were able to track the truck to a parking lot in the city of La Verne. Officers with the La Verne Police Department conducted a traffic stop and detained Scharrer, who was in the driver seat.

Scharrer was taken to Glendale Police where he was arrested and charged with vehicle theft. He was booked into the Glendale City Jail on $25,000 bail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
53K+
Followers
64K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Verne, CA
State
California State
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Police#Methamphetamine#Drug Paraphernalia#City News Service#Americana#Brand#Glendale Pd Jail#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ohio woman arrested after dog left in car as punishment dies

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio woman was arrested after she told police that she locked her pitbull in her hot car as punishment and the animal died. Officers responded to the home of 58-year-old Mouheb Ashakih in Sandusky at around 7 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor reported seeing her put the dog, Chapo, inside a Toyota Camry, WSYX reported.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man arrested after early morning shooting in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 25-year-old man after an attempted robbery and shooting at an encampment in the Chinatown District on Tuesday morning. According to Seattle police, around 3:15 a.m. the man attempted to rob the victim inside a tent at an encampment in the 700 block of 10th Avenue South.
Laurens, SCPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged with tattooing child inside South Carolina McDonald’s

LAURENS, S.C. — Police in Laurens, South Carolina, arrested a man Tuesday for tattooing a child inside a McDonald’s restaurant. In what Laurens Chief of Police Chrissie Latimore called an “absolutely disgusting display,” 28-year-old Brandon Presha is accused of tattooing a minor in what appeared to be the front dining area of the fast-food restaurant, WYFF reported.

Comments / 4

Community Policy