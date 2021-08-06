Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

Early morning shooting leaves two dead

By STAFF
chesterfieldobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed and another seriously injured in an early morning shooting at a restaurant off Midlothian Turnpike near the Powhite Parkway extension. Chesterfield Police responded to Your Place Sports Bar and Grill on Wadsworth Drive, located in a shopping center that’s now mostly medical offices, for a shooting at approximately 3:15 a.m. and found three victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

www.chesterfieldobserver.com

