Early morning shooting leaves two dead
Two people were killed and another seriously injured in an early morning shooting at a restaurant off Midlothian Turnpike near the Powhite Parkway extension. Chesterfield Police responded to Your Place Sports Bar and Grill on Wadsworth Drive, located in a shopping center that’s now mostly medical offices, for a shooting at approximately 3:15 a.m. and found three victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.www.chesterfieldobserver.com
