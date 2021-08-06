Book World: Inside the murderous, bumbling Ku Klux Klan

Very few authors—with a straight face—can claim that they have saved the world. Jesse Watters of Watter’s World and The Five on Fox News may be the only one to come close (with a bit of a smirk). After all, as proof, even the dust jacket of How I Saved the World by Jesse Watters claims that the book has “a reasonable chance of winning a Nobel Prize in every category, even chemistry.” High praise (and expectations), indeed!