Arizona State

Arizona State Senator Accused of Sexual Conduct With Minor

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete has been arrested on suspicion of charges accusing him of sexual conduct with a minor, police said Friday. Police received a report on Wednesday about sexual contact that allegedly occurred in 2019. Navarrete, who represents a west Phoenix district, was arrested Thursday after detectives interviewed a juvenile victim and witnesses, police said in a statement.

