Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Letter: Pros and cons of grandparents as babysitters

Times Herald-Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen reading an editorial on saying no to babysitting your grandchildren, at first I thought I was reading tongue in cheek sarcasm. Why decide to even print such an opinion, let alone highlight it?. For millenia grandparents, aunts, siblings all helped out. The author must be writing about the small...

www.recordonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Babysitters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Relationshipsamericanmovingandhauling.com

Pros and Cons of Moving in With Friends

Cons of moving in with a friend can outweigh the benefits if you hastily make the move. Certain considerations need to be made such as sacrifices of privacy. If you are willing to overlook aspects of your privacy you may also need to contemplate your friend(s) level of responsibility in equally contributing to the upkeep of the shared space. Sometimes a person can be a good friend but not someone you want to share your living space with. However, if you think you and your friend(s) are equally qualified for the plan, then it can be a wonderful opportunity.
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
Lockport, NYTimes Herald-Record

This 7-year-old grew too many cucumbers. Will anybody buy them?

LOCKPORT — Another car passed by the front yard, and Alaina Carroll craned her neck to see if it would stop. But the driver kept going, like all the ones before. On the last Saturday in July, with perfect sunny and 75-degree weather working in her favor, Alaina sat behind her front-yard produce stand — a plastic table covered with an American flag-themed tablecloth and stacked high with cucumbers.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Lady Comes Home and Finds the Place in a Mess

Little Johnny's parents decided to leave him with his grandparents for the summer holidays. He was very excited to spend time with his grandpa and grandma and immediately started packing his stuff. The next day, his parents drove him to his grandparents' house, who were delighted to have their grandson...
Monroe, NYTimes Herald-Record

Poster display honors those lost to overdoses, addiction

MONROE - A traveling display of posters featuring the faces of young people lost to addiction came to Crane Park in Monroe on Saturday afternoon. It left those who attended deeply moved. Richard Roohan of Chester wanted to know when it was coming back again. "When that happens, I want...
Yogaalternativemedicine.com

Mental Health Pros and Cons of Working from Home

Over this last year many people made the switch from working in the office to working from home, but is this a healthy change?. For some people working from home has been significantly better for their mental health, while for others, it may be worse. It’s likely not a fair estimate to state that solely working from home is bad for mental health, especially because the last year has been anything but typical. So, it’s likely that the combination of working from home, lack of any social interaction and immense isolation is the trifecta of poor mental health. Taking the pandemic away, however, most people say that their mental health is improved while working from home. They are able to spend more time with their family and less time on a commute to and from work fighting traffic and deadlines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy