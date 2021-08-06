Cancel
Falls Church, VA

Pacific Western Bank Provides $127.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Project in Falls Church, Virginia

By Julia Sanders
rebusinessonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CHURCH, VA. — Pacific Western Bank has provided a $127.5 million senior construction loan for an affiliate of the Wolff Co., which acquired three existing office towers in Falls Church, currently known as Skyline Towers. The company purchased the property in late 2019 with the intention of converting all three buildings into 675 rental apartments with ground floor retail space.

