Meals on Wheels menu for week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 13

The secret to this family-friendly pasta recipe is Italian sausage, bell peppers and sweet onions that are grilled until tender, caramelized and slightly smoky. After living in Boston for nine years, I feel in love with the classic Italian sausage and peppers subs served outside of Fenway Park. While you can’t go wrong enjoying grilled sausage and peppers in a hoagie roll, I thought it would be fun to turn it into a family-friendly pasta dinner instead.