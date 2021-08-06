Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Meals on Wheels menu for week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 13

mymalonetelegram.com
 5 days ago

The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels program for the week of Aug. 9 to Aug. 13: Monday: Coconut fish, rice pilaf, pacific vegetable blend, ww bread, vanilla ice cream; Tuesday: Chicken, rice pilaf, vegetable blend, ww roll, vanilla pudding with fruit; Wednesday: Ham dinner, whipped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, ww bread, pumpkin chocolate chip cookie; Thursday: Mediterranean chicken salad, couscous salad, cheddar biscuit, fruit trifle; Friday: Michigan with potato, cucumber, watermelon salad, cottage cheese, pineapple cake.

www.mymalonetelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meals On Wheels#Potato Salad#Fruit#Fish#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Food Drink#Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthefullhelping.com

Carrot Raisin Breakfast Cookies

These soft, chewy vegan breakfast cookies are studded with grated carrots, plump raisins, and rolled oats. They’re wholesome, filling, and delicious! They’re also freezer friendly and can be made ahead for breakfasts on-the-go. I’ve always loved the idea of a breakfast cookie. A freshly baked cookie, full of ingredients that...
Ramona, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Senior lunch menu, July 28 to Aug. 20

The Ramona Senior Center at 434 Aqua Lane is open for in-person dining from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the daily lunch menu is also available for pick-up between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Ramona Meals On Wheels is continuing delivery to homebound seniors. All staff are following county health and social distancing guidelines. Suggested lunch donation for seniors age 60-plus is $5. For more information, call 760-789-0440.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 2-6

Following is the Fremont Friendship Center menu and activities for Aug. 2-6. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. inside the center. Seniors need to make reservations for the next day’s meal by noon by calling 402-727-2815. Monday: Cheeseburger or BLT supreme salad. Chair volleyball, 9:30 a.m.; funny money card bingo,...
Sinclairville, NYPost-Journal

Sinclairville 76ers Meals On Wheels To Reopen

SINCLAIRVILLE — With over a year hiatus to the program, the Sinclairville 76ers Meals on Wheels program is set to reopen its in-person lunch site. The reopening will take place Monday. The Sinclairville Meals on Wheels has been happening since 1976 and has since progressed to what it is now....
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Polk County Senior Center menu for Aug. 4-10

Wednesday, Aug. 4 — Sloppy Joes, mac & cheese, mixed vegetable, root beer float. Thursday, Aug. 5 — Oven fried chicken, hashbrown casserole, side salad, biscuits, cherry cake. Friday, Aug. 6 — Panko breaded fish sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, pumpkin bars. Monday, Aug. 9 — Teriyaki chicken, fried rice, oriental...
Halifax, MAWicked Local

SLRSD summer grab-and-go menu: Aug. 11

Silver Lake Regional School District will offer free grab-and-go meals for all children and youth age 0-21 this summer. The menus can also be found at https://slrsdschoolmeals.com. Families can click on the menus found on that site to pre-order. Silver Lake Regional Middle School, Caf. window facing the track: 11:45...
Crosslake, MNPine And Lakes News

Senior Meals: Aug. 2-6, 2021

The Senior Nutrition Program still offers a nutritionally balanced meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in Pine River and Crosslake, but people must pick them up at the door at Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave., in Pine River, or have meals delivered by Meals on Wheels. To order a meal or...
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Parmesan Chicken Poppers

These easy and delicious parmesan chicken poppers are a great idea for dinner. Pair them with your favorite sides for a complete dinner idea. 1) Heat about 5 inches of oil in a deep pot to 350 degree’s. 2) Place the cubed pieces of chicken breast in a large bowl...
RecipesThe Lemon Bowl

Grilled Sausage, Peppers and Onions Pasta

The secret to this family-friendly pasta recipe is Italian sausage, bell peppers and sweet onions that are grilled until tender, caramelized and slightly smoky. After living in Boston for nine years, I feel in love with the classic Italian sausage and peppers subs served outside of Fenway Park. While you can’t go wrong enjoying grilled sausage and peppers in a hoagie roll, I thought it would be fun to turn it into a family-friendly pasta dinner instead.
Charitiesparkcityks.gov

Friendship Meals & Meals on Wheels

The Park City Senior Center partners with Aging Projects, Inc. to provide hot home delivered meals to homebound seniors in Park City, Valley Center, Kechi, and Bel Aire. Meals are also served at the senior center Monday through Friday. Please call or e-mail to make a meal reservation! **Meals are currently for take-out and delivery only**
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- Seymour Senior Citizens' Center Menu - Monday-Friday, Aug. 16-20

Here is next week’s lunch menu at the Seymour Senior Citizens’ Center:. Monday — Hamburger or bacon burger with tomato and lettuce, tater tots and brownies. Tuesday — Ham steak, baby bakers, broccoli, rolls and chocolate cake. Wednesday — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, California blend, biscuit and poke cake.
Restaurantsportlavacawave.com

The Heritage Center menu, Aug. 16-Aug. 20

The Heritage Center menu for the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 20, is as follows:. Monday, Aug. 16 – Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sautéed cabbage, wheat bread and tapioca pudding. Tuesday, Aug. 17 – Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, watermelon and brownie. Wednesday, Aug. 18 – Chicken spaghetti, salad, bread...
Recipesnowhabersham.com

Cajun potato salad

Potato salad is a staple for summertime. Picnics, simple summer meals, cookouts, and potluck dinners wouldn’t be the same without it. I have always preferred my mother’s recipe above all others I’ve sampled. As a disclaimer, potato salad is not my most favorite side dish but I do like it, especially this time of year. A grilled hamburger and baked beans would seem mighty lonely without a side of potato salad.
RecipesThe Ada News

A berry-ful meringue dessert

Every berry lover should have a recipe for meringues up their sleeve. Snow white, light as air and egg-shell crisp, meringues will dress up your favorite berries in these easy do-ahead desserts. Crumble and shower meringues as a sweet and dusty garnish, hollow their centers to fill as a sugary...
Fort Kent, MESun-Journal

Extension makes quick meals with pressure cooker Aug. 19

FORT KENT — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online class about using electric pressure cookers to make quick and easy meals 6–7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Just in time for busy back-to-school schedules, Quick Meals Using an Electric Pressure Cooker will demonstrate how to make meatloaf, mashed potatoes, rice, and rice pudding. Participants will receive recipes before the workshop and can cook along in real-time.
RecipesBon Appétit

Margherita Pizza Beans

You may already know and love Deb Perelman’s infamous Pizza Beans, which have a jammy, brick-red sauce with a marinara pizza vibe. This recipe gives pizza beans the Margherita treatment, swapping a cooked-down sauce for fresh tomatoes cooked just enough to bring out their full flavor. You can use pristine specimens or damaged goods alike: blistering small tomatoes brings out their sweetness, while simmering large, grated tomatoes is an easy way to remove their tough skins and (flavorless) excess moisture. —Ali Slagle.
RecipesBon Appétit

Sweet Potato Grits

Edna Lewis once said, “People should really leave grits alone.” And we won’t argue with the queen, but in this recipe from Kia Damon (featured in Bryant Terry’s book Black Food), roasted sweet potato adds an earthy element and a creamy, custardy texture to grits. Damon suggests eating them with fried catfish, shrimp smothered in bacon gravy, mushrooms simmered in red curry, or “as our ancestors intended, with just a simple pat of butter.”
Restaurantsblackchronicle.com

New celebrity menu item arrives Aug. 9

McDonald’s is teaming with hip-hop artist Saweetie for its subsequent superstar menu collaboration. The fast-food chain introduced Thursday that the “Saweetie Meal” will arrive at taking part eating places nationwide beginning Aug. 9. It features a Large Mac, four-piece Hen McNuggets, medium fries, medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Bitter” sauce. McDonald’s mentioned it renamed its Candy ‘N Bitter sauce for the brand new meal.
Recipessavorytooth.com

Shrimp And Sausage Gumbo

4 links smoked Andouille sausage, sliced (Note 1) 2 bell peppers, chopped (Note 2) 1 cup chopped carrots (Note 3) 5 scallions, sliced (Note 4) Make Seasoning: Stir together all Cajun seasoning ingredients in small bowl until well-mixed. Set aside. Make Roux: Heat oil in pot (Note 6) over medium...

Comments / 0

Community Policy