Biden Eyes Withholding of Federal Funds to Push Vaccines

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowie Kurtz on the Biden administration considering withholding federal funds to encourage vaccinations, the Congressional Budget Office saying infrastructure bill would add over two hundred fifty billion to the deficit and Cuomo’s staffers trying to discredit accusers. Follow Howie on Twitter: @HowardKurtz.

The Biden administration is reportedly cooking up a plan to give U.S. institutions a choice: Bring in a coronavirus vaccine mandate, or lose your federal funding. The plan, first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, would see restrictions placed on federal funds for workplaces and institutions that hold out on requiring employees to get vaccinated. According to the report, the plan—which has not been finalized—would impact long-term-care facilities, cruise ships, and universities. The White House declined to comment on the Post’s story, but an unnamed Biden administration official told the newspaper: “The president has been very clear that he is going to use every tool available to him, ranging from the bully pulpit to various authorities that he has as president to work to try to get as many people in this country vaccinated as possible.” About a third of eligible Americans are still not vaccinated against COVID-19.

