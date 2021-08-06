Cancel
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville FOP Lodge Issues Statement on Hansell Dismissal in South Jacksonville

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe local Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge has released a statement on the recent dismissal of South Jacksonville Police Chief Eric Hansell. Jacksonville Lodge 125 President Jason Bryant says in a press release: “Police officers expect to face physical danger every time they wear a badge, but they shouldn’t have to fight political and personality battles as well just to keep their jobs. What happened to Chief Hansell is unconscionable, unjustified and unacceptable. The members of FOP Lodge stand by Hansell and fully support all of the South Jacksonville Police officers as they continue to do their jobs during these trying times. We have your six, even when others are trying to stab you in the back.”

