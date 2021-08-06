‘Hitman 3’ free event ruins Dartmoor Garden Show with poisonous frogs

Watch the trailer for the Dartmoor Garden Show which is a new, free and permanent event for all Hitman 3 owners. Free Starter Pack players will have access to the Dartmoor Garden Show until August 17th. The Dartmoor Garden Show will play out as a three-stage Escalation on your first playthrough, where a client and accomplice are randomly assigned, meaning that the winner of the Garden Show (which is based just as much on who is alive to claim the prize, as it is based on the quality of the gardens) will be different each time. Once you've completed all three stages, you'll unlock the Summer Sightseeing Suit. The Dartmoor Garden Show event is available now.