‘Hitman 3’ free event ruins Dartmoor Garden Show with poisonous frogs
Developers IO Interactive has added Dartmoor Garden Show to Hitman 3, a free event where players must kill randomly assigned targets to earn rewards. Dartmoor Garden Show is available for Hitman 3 fans between August 5 and August 17, and is set in four different gardens as a gardening competition takes place across the grounds of Dartmoor Mansion. The event begins as a three stage escalation event – on a player’s first attempt, a client and accomplice will be randomly assigned.www.nme.com
