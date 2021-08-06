Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Hitman 3’ free event ruins Dartmoor Garden Show with poisonous frogs

By Andy Brown
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers IO Interactive has added Dartmoor Garden Show to Hitman 3, a free event where players must kill randomly assigned targets to earn rewards. Dartmoor Garden Show is available for Hitman 3 fans between August 5 and August 17, and is set in four different gardens as a gardening competition takes place across the grounds of Dartmoor Mansion. The event begins as a three stage escalation event – on a player’s first attempt, a client and accomplice will be randomly assigned.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Hitman 3#Dartmoor#Frogs#Ruins#Io Interactive#Marvel#Guardians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin’s Accolades Trailer Shows High Praise

The Monster Hunter series has emerged as Capcom’s biggest franchises almost overnight with the mammoth success of Monster Hunter World a few years back. That continued with Monster Hunter Rise earlier this year. That success has also helped elevate the series as a whole, as evident by Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, the second entry in the more traditional JRPG-themed subseries. The game has already managed to sell over a million copies in a short period and will continue to get post-launch support. Now they’ve released a trailer to brag a bit about that success.
Video GamesNME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ open beta weekend kicks off on August 20

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the details behind the early access and open beta weekends for the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected. The early access weekend will be available for users who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, and will run from this Friday (August 13) until August 17. Pre-loading will be available from August 11 onwards on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Video GamesIGN

Hitman 3 - Dartmoor Garden Show: Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for the Dartmoor Garden Show which is a new, free and permanent event for all Hitman 3 owners. Free Starter Pack players will have access to the Dartmoor Garden Show until August 17th. The Dartmoor Garden Show will play out as a three-stage Escalation on your first playthrough, where a client and accomplice are randomly assigned, meaning that the winner of the Garden Show (which is based just as much on who is alive to claim the prize, as it is based on the quality of the gardens) will be different each time. Once you've completed all three stages, you'll unlock the Summer Sightseeing Suit. The Dartmoor Garden Show event is available now.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

League of Legend’s Ruined King Event Ends With ‘Absolution’ Cinematic

Riot Games officially ended the latest event in League of Legends with a new cinematic, showing the ending of the Ruined King storyline, at least for the time being. You can see the cinematic in the above video, “Absolution.” It wraps up the event, albeit perhaps a bit succinctly — gamers don’t seem to be too in love with it.
WWLP 22News

Natural ways to prevent pests from ruining your garden

(Mass Appeal) – You spend a lot of time… and money creating and tending to your garden…. so the last thing you want is pests coming in and causing trouble. Master Gardener Ed Sourdiffe, creator of the GreenThumb Guru.com, is here to talk about pests and some natural ways to keep them at bay.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

The Heady History of Hitman

It’s been a long and crazy 20 years for the greatest assassin in the world. Since 2000, the Hitman series starring the genetically enhanced killer, Agent 47, has spawned more than a dozen games and two big-budget Hollywood popcorn flicks, and with the recent success of Hitman 3, the franchise doesn’t seem to be slowing down one bit.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Skullgirls 2nd Encore: New Umbrella Trailer Revealed

Hidden Variable Studious and Autumn Games revealed, on Skullgirls’ official Youtube Channel, the trailer of the alpha version of Skullgirls 2nd Encore’ upcoming character Umbrella, showcasing more of her playstyle and animations. Umbrella will be the second character to be featured as part of the game’s Season 1 Pass, which...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation 5 DualSense adds immersion to horror game The Medium on Sept 3rd

PlayStation Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of The Medium horror game on the PlayStation 5 platform may be interested in learning more about how the game has been customized to take advantage of the amazing PlayStation DualSense wireless controller. Szymon Erdmanski Game Producer at the game studio Bloober Team has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about how the PlayStation DualSense controller is used throughout the game to add further immersion. For a quick overview check out the video embedded below. “On PS5, we are taking full advantage of the console’s DualSense wireless controller to immerse you even deeper into the mystery of the Niwa Hotel.”
RetailNintendo Life

Tormented Souls Gets A Spooky New Trailer, Switch Date Still 'TBC'

The new trailer above is one of the longest looks yet; it's actually confirming release dates later this month for Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nevertheless the Switch does still have a release window of 'TBC', while the press release says it's 'coming soon'. A limited retail edition also has 'Q3' as a loose release window.
Retailhardcoregamer.com

Tormented Souls Brings 90’s-Style Survival Horror to Modern Day, Demo Now Available

The teams behind this classically designed survival horror title, Tormented Souls, have announced a release date for the game. PQube, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works have announced the title is launching on current generation consoles and PC first on August 27, with a physical version of the game releasing the same day specifically for PlayStation 5. Once the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions become available, these too will be available in physical format.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Play Tales of Arise for Yourself in PS5, PS4 Demo Next Week

Bandai Namco is offering fans the chance to get some hands on time with next month's Tales of Arise as a free demo is now scheduled to hit the PlayStation Store next week. Available on both the PS5 and PS4 platforms, the series' Twitter account simply pitches it as a "free play demo", but we happen to know a few extra details.
Video GamesNME

Watch the full trailer for cancelled game ‘Duke Nukem Begins’

The animator behind the cancelled Duke Nukem Begins game has released the full trailer for the project. The third-person origin story was set for release before Duke Nukem Forever in 2011. Work on the game started in 2007 before tailing off around 2009. Duke Nukem Begins was eventually completely cancelled due to licensing issues.
Video GamesGematsu

OlliOlli World ‘Customization’ trailer

Publisher Private Division and developer Roll7 have released the “Customization” trailer for OlliOlli World. Here is an overview of the game, via Private Division:. OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that’s bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radland, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Not So MMO: Godfall: Fire & Darkness Preview

Air, water, earth. We conquered each Realm on our path to defeating Macros. Now, with the Godfall: Fire & Darkness expansion, we will attempt to control the fourth element as we head into the Fire Realm to defeat a new foe, Moirax. It’s been almost a year since Godfall launched alongside the PlayStation 5. Counterplay Games gave us some quality of life updates, revamped the endgame content, and had us hacking and slashing for new gear with the free Primal Update in February. Fire & Darkness, we are getting the first paid expansion for the looter-shooter.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Tormented Souls Unleashes a Chilling New Cinematic Trailer

The upcoming old-school survival horror game Tormented Souls is meant to be a return to survival horror’s classic roots, and judging by what we’ve seen already, it’s doing a good job of channeling the same eerie tone that Silent Hill and early Resident Evil made famous. The fixed camera angles definitely help, but this new cinematic trailer still manages to chill the blood without relying too heavily on fixed perspective.
Video GamesNME

‘Apex Legends’ fan recreates World’s Edge in ‘Minecraft’

An Apex Legends fan from Japan has recreated a portion of the game’s World’s Edge map in Minecraft, with plans to build the whole area over time as well. As detailed by Reddit user kurobekuro (via PC Gamer), the second official map to launch in the battle royale has been built from the ground up in Minecraft’s iconic block structure. From the Harvester and The Train Yard to The Epicenter and Mirage Voyage, World’s Edge’s most iconic locations have been created.
Video GamesNME

Fan-made ‘Bionicle: Masks Of Power’ will revive popular LEGO series

A fan made Bionicle game called Masks Of Power aims to revive the popular series of LEGO construction toys based on the story universe of the same name. Team Kanohi, the team behind the project, released an environmental trailer yesterday (August 10) which showed off the game’s visuals. Bionicle: Masks Of Power is an open-world adventure game that features unique environments including lava-filled rocky landscapes, a tropical desert island and a mine featuring bright crystals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy