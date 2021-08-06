Cancel
Greene County, NY

Statewide Water Quality Infrastructure Projects to Benefit Hudson Valley Water Systems

An announcement on August 5th from the Governor's Office provided promising improvements for areas in Greene and Orange Counties, among other locations across New York State. Approval by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for more than $47 million will help fund critical infrastructure projects that protect or improve water quality across the state. There are 11 municipalities in New York state that will receive the grants, interest-free loans and low cost loans that were approved, Middletown, Greenville and the Village of Catskill are those in the Hudson Valley.

