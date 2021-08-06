Are bosses ready to assess penalties on their remote workers?
The parking lot at the Utah Department of Natural Resources in Salt Lake City is nearly empty on Feb. 22. A massive, global shift to remote work wrought by COVID-19 restrictions made indelible changes to the workplace dynamic. Now some leaders are ready to levy wage reductions or other penalties against those who would prefer to continue working from home. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — A massive, global shift to remote work wrought by COVID-19 restrictions made, and is making, indelible changes to the workplace dynamic for most workers in Utah and around the world.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0