Debit payments took off last year as more U.S. consumers shifted to debit card use during the pandemic for better visibility into their spending, as many faced financial hardships. One study found that debit cards were the most popular way to pay among consumers in 2020, at 28 percent, compared to cash, credit and ACH. The financial crunch brought on by the pandemic also has driven banks to extend incentives for debit card use, with rewards such as 2 percent reimbursement on routine expenses, including those made at supermarkets, drugstores and monthly subscription services. These cards reward users with options such as cash back, points and discounts.