Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) have started trading on Wall Street following the firm’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. Founded in 2009, Joby develops all-electric aircrafts for consumers to use like a ride-hailing platform. That said, the company has sold companies like Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Toyota Motor Corp. (NYSE:TM) “on its plan to build a new kind of passenger drone and has raised more than $700 million in private capital.” And after Wednesday’s completed SPAC merger, Joby now has more than double that figure on its balance sheet.