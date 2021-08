Two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference meet up on Sunday night north of the border, as Nashville SC travels up to take on Toronto FC. Nashville is looking to turn heads in their second season in Major League Soccer. Through their first 15 matches, they sit second in the East behind the New England Revolution with a 6-1-8 record, seven points back of the best team in the league. Nashville has not lost a match in over a month, as they are undefeated in their last seven matches, going 4-0-3 in that span. They also have back-to-back clean sheets, as they drew 0-0 with Columbis two weeks ago, and beats Cincinatti 3-0 a few days later.