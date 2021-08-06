Cancel
Singer Ryland James Embarks On A Road Trip To Love In Emotional New Video

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyland James views his latest music video as the “celebratory conclusion” of a deeply personal, multiyear odyssey. Released last month, “3 Purple Hearts” documents an 18-hour road trip that James took with his boyfriend, Ryan, earlier this year as they prepared to move in together. The colorful clip, viewable above, shows the two men enjoying each other’s company as they hike through forests and observe a waterfront sunset.

