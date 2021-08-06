Cancel
NVIDIA release a new Vulkan Beta Driver with 470.56.05

By Liam Dawe
GamingOnLinux
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis release focuses on hooking up more extensions including:. Reminder: This special Vulkan beta driver is where all the shiny new stuff goes in before making its way into the stable release for everyone. Really, it's mostly aimed at developers and serious enthusiasts. Unless you need what's in them, it's generally best to use the stable drivers.

#Ubuntu Linux#Vulkan Beta Driver#Gog#Humble Store#Async
