Buy WISH Stock For The Growth Potential

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “. FSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.