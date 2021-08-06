Buy WISH Stock For The Growth Potential
With shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) up 16% in the past five trading sessions, should investors take a leap of faith on the e-commerce start-up? San Francisco-based ContextLogic operates Wish, an e-commerce platform that facilitates transactions between online sellers and buyers. Think of it as a newer, smaller version of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Like eBay, Wish allows sellers to list products on its platform and sell them directly to consumers. Wish works with a variety of financial technology companies and service providers to facilitate payments between sellers and buyers. Wish does not stock products itself and, unlike eBay, does not manage returns when consumers are unsatisfied with what they have purchased.investorplace.com
Comments / 0