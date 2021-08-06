Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Sales Channel Leader, Part-Time

By Fashion, Compassion
Axios
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion & Compassion seeks a highly motivated Sales Channel Leader to help us grow our faith-based non-profit organization that serves women and families overcoming life’s injustices. This role will promote and sell the Artisan made fashion accessories and home goods created through both our local jewelry projects and global partners. Operating as a “team of one”, this role will pursue opportunities through multiple sales channels to include custom and high-volume orders as well as corporate partnerships. We are seeking an individual who has a proven track record of setting and exceeding profitable sales targets, utilizing both established practices as well as innovative strategies. If you are passionate about women’s empowerment and are a proven sales leader, we want to hear from you.

charlotte.axios.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Management#Paid Holidays#Sales Representative#Salesforce#Fashion Compassion#Artisan#Crm#Microsoft Office#Design#Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
EconomyPizza Marketplace

The curbside revolution: Evolving your channels to drive sales

Curbside, a trend that once saw a boom in the early 2000s, is back in a big way and now is a prerequisite for any brand looking to grow, cultivate customer loyalty, and more specifically, drive new revenue channels. Many concepts have found it challenging to balance the growing demand for so many channels, including dine-in, drive-thru, curbside, takeout and third-party delivery. Still, those that are doing it successfully are thriving. Additional channels cultivate more opportunities for customer experiences and drive another layer of value to your restaurant. These alternative services to the customer make you more accessible and, in turn, more profitable.
Lackawanna County, PAScranton Times

Times Leader publisher retires

Mike Murray announced Friday he is retiring, effective immediately, as publisher of the Times Leader Media Group because of "recent health issues," according to the Times Leader website. Vice President Kerry Miscavage and Controller Marc Couchot will take over day-to-day operations, the Times Leader said. Murray was named publisher in...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sales Leader Peter Pravikoff Joins Peerceptiv Team

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerceptiv, the leading peer learning and assessment platform to actively engage students and scale deeper learning, announced the hiring of Peter Pravikoff as Vice President of Sales. Mr. Pravikoff has decades of sales experience in education technology, having served as VP Sales and Marketing at Hobsons before joining EvaluationKIT. He led EvaluationKIT's sales growth through its formative years leading to its 2018 acquisition by Watermark, where he then served as VP Sales. At Peerceptiv , Mr. Pravikoff will assume responsibility for all marketing and sales activities.
Retailbraze.com

Braze is Named a Leader in Cross-Channel Campaign Management

Over the past year and a half, brands across industries have had to rethink what customer engagement means—increasingly turning to and relying on cross-channel campaign management to meet their customers wherever they are in the moments that matter the most. Accelerating digital adoption isn't easy, but when organizations are able...
Axios

Customer Service and Community Lead

Bella Tunno is a brand with heart – specializing in fun, solution-based baby accessories that have a greater purpose. As a leader in baby gifting, Bella Tunno is on a mission to end childhood hunger. For every product sold, Bella Tunno donates one meal to a hungry child. To date, 6.5 million meals have been donated.
Elliston, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Elliston Refreshments Part-Time Openings

We need more help! We’ve got at least one, possibly two part-time openings (depending how everyone’s schedule restrictions work out). Shifts will be primarily 2-3 closing shifts (2-9) throughout the week and either an open or a close on Saturday and Sunday. It’s pretty straight forward, customer asks for product,...
Jobspagosasprings.com

Part time jobs open

You’ve heard about staffing difficulties businesses are experiencing, and we’re no exception. So we’re reaching out to you, our most loyal customers. Consider joining us part time for a shift or two a week. Learn the inner workings of Pagosa Baking Company as a barista or dish washer/kitchen assistant. We’d love to get to know you better!
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Computersxda-developers

With Windows 11 in the Beta channel, it’s time to check your rings

Earlier today, Microsoft released Windows 11 to the Beta channel of the Windows Insider Program. It’s the next step in the development of the new OS, something that the firm promised to deliver by the end of July, and it delivered. Those in the Dev channel have been testing out Windows 11 for over a month now.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Now’s a great time to switch from Windows 11 Dev Channel to Beta Channel

Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100 to Insiders in the Beta Channel. Microsoft also confirmed that it won’t be releasing any new Windows 11 Preview Build for Insiders in the Dev Channel this week. If you have been considering switching from Dev Channel to Beta Channel, now’s...
Businessdallassun.com

U.K.'s Channel 4 in discussions for sale to American Discovery Channel

U.S. broadcaster Discovery Channel is in early discussions to potentially take over Britain's state-owned Channel 4 television broadcaster. Earlier this summer, the British government said it was weighing the sale of Channel 4, along with changes in ownership, remit and obligations. Besides Discover, UK broadcasters ITV Plc and Comcast's Sky...
Cell PhonesVentureBeat

Cisco channels Snapchat for video app in bid to ‘compress time’

The last year and a half has been filled with video chats, video chats, and more video chats. But while nearly every desk worker will tell you they’ve lived inside Zoom all this time, another type of video collaboration has been sneaking up in the background: asynchronous video. Asynchronous video...
Belfast, MEcityofbelfast.org

Position Opening: Part-Time Video Specialist

The Video Department for the City of Belfast has an opening for a part-time video specialist. This position will be responsible for televising and streaming Belfast city government meetings utilizing a robotic camera production console and audio mixing equipment. Training will be provided. If you are comfortable around technology and are a dependable and friendly person, this position might be right for you.
Oxford, OHcityofoxford.org

Part-Time Audio/Video Operator

A/V Operator – Do you know how to work audio/visual equipment? Do you love knowing what’s going on in the city? We have a position for you! Help the City of Oxford stream live meetings and upkeep our proud standard of transparency with our public. The Audio/Video operator will operate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy