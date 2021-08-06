Sales Channel Leader, Part-Time

Curbside, a trend that once saw a boom in the early 2000s, is back in a big way and now is a prerequisite for any brand looking to grow, cultivate customer loyalty, and more specifically, drive new revenue channels. Many concepts have found it challenging to balance the growing demand for so many channels, including dine-in, drive-thru, curbside, takeout and third-party delivery. Still, those that are doing it successfully are thriving. Additional channels cultivate more opportunities for customer experiences and drive another layer of value to your restaurant. These alternative services to the customer make you more accessible and, in turn, more profitable.