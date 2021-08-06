Sales Channel Leader, Part-Time
Fashion & Compassion seeks a highly motivated Sales Channel Leader to help us grow our faith-based non-profit organization that serves women and families overcoming life's injustices. This role will promote and sell the Artisan made fashion accessories and home goods created through both our local jewelry projects and global partners. Operating as a "team of one", this role will pursue opportunities through multiple sales channels to include custom and high-volume orders as well as corporate partnerships. We are seeking an individual who has a proven track record of setting and exceeding profitable sales targets, utilizing both established practices as well as innovative strategies. If you are passionate about women's empowerment and are a proven sales leader, we want to hear from you.
