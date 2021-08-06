Fubo Stock Is Ready to Rebound, It Just Needs Time

When Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) came onto the scene, I initially resisted the bullish thesis in its stock. The concept was just too new. But luckily I was flexible on that front and quickly changed my opinion. The more important bit of datum is that I also “cut the cord” from cable. Millions did the same and billions more will follow eventually. That’s the bullish thesis behind FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock as well. It is riding an ongoing wave of change.