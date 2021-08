When we have been deeply traumatized, perfectionism may be the only way for us to keep our sanity. And I know of many people for whom this is the reality. But at the same time this level of perfectionism can drive us mad because we are incapable of giving away even an ounce of our control, which makes it especially hard for the people we live and work with. We may hire someone to do work for us, but we need to control every aspect of it. That is emotionally draining. And not only that. Others will say that we are impossible to work with and that we are crazy, lunatics, fanatics. But that is the farthest from the truth. It is just trauma. What we need to do then is seek help to release this trauma. And by releasing it the need to always be in control will fade.