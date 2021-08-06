New Rules Required For Attending Sea Hear Now Music Festival In Asbury Park, New Jersey

As the world begins to return to a sense of normalcy, summer events and celebrations have begun to kick back into full swing. The summer marks the return of many festive events, among which is the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon festival in North America. The 38th Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning took place at the Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey, from July 23 to July 25, 2021. Pilots from all over the United States attended the festival, showcasing up to 100 colorful, unique hot air balloons. Each morning and evening of the three-day festival, the hot air balloons were inflated and ascended to the sky, as crowds of excited visitors cheered and watched from below. Not only were visitors able to enjoy watching the balloons’ flights, but they also had the opportunity to take a hot air balloon ride and experience the excitement and bird’s-eye view of the balloons for themselves.