Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Dancing was what disco was all about; the lyrics were somewhat superficial

kiowacountysignal.com
 5 days ago

Disco balls, strobe lights, black light, and fog machines created a unique atmosphere at my junior high dances, but what about the sound?. The 1970s birthed the disco era. This music was known for having a good, danceable beat with catchy lyrics, although the lyrical depth may not have been there. Still, for those who lived during those days, disco music left its imprint, for better or worse.

www.kiowacountysignal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mccoo
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disco Music#Dancing Queen#Dance Steps#The Sunshine Band#Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Happy Birthday, Whitney Houston! 40 Classic Photos of the Divine Diva

For Whitney Houston, it wasn’t a matter of if she’d become a performer, but when. Her mother, Cissy, is a powerhouse gospel singer who toured with Elvis Presley and sang backup on Aretha Franklin records. Her cousin, Dionne Warwick, defied every expectation for a Black pop singer in the ’60s with crossover hits like “Walk on By” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Born in 1963, Houston inhaled Chaka Khan records in her youth and sang in the choir at Newark’s New Hope Baptist Church, where Cissy acted as musical director. Word quickly spread around town about Houston, the teenage girl with the octave-spanning voice of an angel.
Musicthefocus.news

What is the meaning of Billie Bossa Nova? Lyrics send Twitter into meltdown

Billie Eilish’s highly-anticipated second album has finally arrived this Friday 30 July 2021. Happier Than Ever is the follow-up to Eilish’s critically acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The sixteen-track album is laden with messages of empowerment and full of introspection, notably exploring the...
Musicclassicfm.com

Who wrote ‘Wheels on the Bus’ and what are the full lyrics?

We explore the history, origins and lyrics of the popular 1930s American folk song for children. ‘Wheels on the Bus’ is a popular nursery rhyme, telling of the various aspects of a bus trip. From the ‘round and round’ turn of the wheels and ‘swish swish swish’ of the windscreen...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music From The 80s – What Is It?

Dance music from the 1980s falls under the category of “Disco music”. In this era there was a major transformation in the way dance music is made. People used to listen to hip hop and jazz on the radio. Nowadays people listen to it while driving down the road, at clubs, at weddings, at parties, etc.
New York City, NYPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Our Top Disco Songs Of All Time

No genre of music gets hated on more than disco. For fans of pretty much any other form of music in the late ’70s disco was terrible, something you wouldn’t inflict on even your worst enemy. So many people hated disco so fervently, there was a riot when tens of thousands packed the White Sox stadium ‘79 for disco demolition night! But guess what. Those people are not ‘right’, because music is subjective, and many people just wanna Feel The Love, because hey, disco is just plain fun.
EntertainmentPopMatters

Etta James Owned the Stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival

The Montreux Jazz Festival has been going strong since 1966, even though they haven’t strictly stuck with the “jazz” label. “I’d like to do a medley of some songs I recorded in the early ’60s,” singer Etta James said while introducing her medley of “At Last/Trust Me/Sunday Kind of Love” onstage at the famous festival in the summer of 1989. “I think, at that point, they thought I was going to be a jazz singer.” She stretches out the word “jazz” just a millisecond longer than most of us would speak it, probably out of amusement towards her own words. “I’d like to do a tune for you now; it’s an old blues tune. As you know, I am a blues singer,” James says as she introduces “Drown in My Own Tears” from the same stage 14 years earlier during her first-ever Montreux set.
CelebritiesAllure

Normani Breaks Down Her Iconic Music Video Choreography

Singer and dancer Normani breaks down her most iconic looks and choreography from music videos. She reflects on set design and style decisions, collaborating with Cardi B., her iconic high-ponytails and the unparalleled choreography of Sean Bankhead. From "W.A.P." to "Wild Side," Normani gives an in-depth explanation of the inspirations for her iconic music video performances. She also describes how showing her wild side is exemplary of her 'divine femininity.'
WorkoutsPosted by
GQMagazine

What Explains the Nostalgia for 80s Dance Aerobics?

Ask any millennial what comes to mind when they think of aerobics videos, and they’ll likely give you a familiar image: watching their mom bop along to Jane Fonda in the living room. It’s what choreographer Jennifer Hamilton thought of when she was approached to put together the dance moves...
CelebritiesElite Daily

15 Unforgettable Taylor Swift Lyrics That Taught You About Self-Worth

Taylor Swift packs a lot of life lessons in her lyrics. Since releasing her debut album in October 2006, she’s been penning personal tracks about breakups, make-ups, growing up, and navigating fame. Her albums are all fountains of wisdom, and if you’re anything like me, Tay’s lyrics have been relatable AF through good times and bad. The most important takeaway of all from Swift’s songs? How to be a confident queen. These Taylor Swift lyrics about self-worth are important life lessons.
MusicGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Logic’s New Project ‘Bobby Tarantino III’

Despite announcing his retirement just over one year ago and billing last year’s No Pressure as his “final” album, Maryland rapper Logic is back today with the release of his new album, Bobby Tarantino III. It’s the latest installment in his Bobby Tarantino series, the last of which came out in 2018.
MusicEDMTunes

[WATCH] Madeon Surprises Fans At The Roxy Theater With Porter Robinson

On August 4th, Madeon returned to the stage at the Roxy Theater in Los Angeles. His set from the night is now available online! For every one that went, we can see that the vibes were immaculate. He played just under two hours but the tracklist is impeccable. As if fans weren’t excited enough, the French producer brought out longtime friend, Porter Robinson for some extra intimate fun.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

25 New Songs Out Today

WRECK AND REFERENCE - "CHANGE (IN THE HOUSE OF FLIES)" (DEFTONES COVER) Wreck and Reference have released their Deftones cover from The Flenser's upcoming nu metal tribute compilation. They chose a song that leans more atmospheric/shoegazy than nu metal to begin with, but they push the song even further in that direction. It's a cool rework.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy