Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

The Dixie Fire is now the third largest wildfire in California history

By Danielle Echeverria
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dixie Fire burning in Plumas and Butte counties grew to nearly 433,000 acres as of Friday morning — an increase of more than 71,000 acres overnight. Warm temperatures, low humidity and strong overnight winds fueled the fire’s overnight growth, according to Cal Fire officials. The increase makes the wildfire the third-largest in California history — surpassing the LNU and SCU complexes of last August.

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Greenville, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Calfire#Wildfire#The Dixie Fire#Lnu#Scu#State Route 44#Covid#Calfire#San Francisco Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Senate OKs Dems’ $3.5T budget in latest win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package. Lawmakers approved Democrats’ budget resolution...

Comments / 0

Community Policy