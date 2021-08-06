The Dixie Fire is now the third largest wildfire in California history
The Dixie Fire burning in Plumas and Butte counties grew to nearly 433,000 acres as of Friday morning — an increase of more than 71,000 acres overnight. Warm temperatures, low humidity and strong overnight winds fueled the fire’s overnight growth, according to Cal Fire officials. The increase makes the wildfire the third-largest in California history — surpassing the LNU and SCU complexes of last August.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0