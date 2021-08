With the first preseason game in the books, the other 30 NFL teams at 2021 training camps are gearing up for the first full slate of games, starting next Thursday. Friday was a busy day in the league, with two first-round quarterbacks from the 2018 NFL draft making news, a Steelers wide receiver being unhappy with his role and the Titans seeing their prized offseason signing on the field for the first time. There was also a stellar, flowing mullet caught in the wild at Jets camp, plus Gronk being Gronk at Bucs practice.