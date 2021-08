Around this time back in 2017 indie developer Kishor Berde released a clever puzzle game called Twins: Brotherhood, which essentially had you controlling to tiny cubes simultaneously as you navigated them around their own respective light and dark worlds each filled with a host of unique and dangerous challenges. We thought it looked really cool back then. Now the developer is taking a similar idea and expanding on it in a number of ways for a new upcoming game simply called Twins. The art is hand-drawn this time around and there seems to be more emphasis on story, but the overall concept is quite similar: Control two characters at the same time through light and dark versions of the world. Here’s a very nice trailer for Twins showing a bit of what you can expect.