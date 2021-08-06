Cancel
Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas withdraws from appearances following surgery for brain tumor

By Michael Andor Brodeur
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConductor and composer Michael Tilson Thomas, who led the San Francisco Symphony for 25 years and founded Miami’s New World Symphony, announced Friday his withdrawal from several public appearances after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor that “required immediate operation.”. Among the conductor’s canceled appearances is a hosting turn at...

Comments / 3

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has surgery for brain tumor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has undergone surgery for a brain tumor. Tilson Thomas’ spokeswoman, Constance Shuman, said in a statement that the 76-year-old conductor had surgery at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, and that the operation was successful. Shuman says Thomas’ medical team is exploring all possible treatment options. Tilson Thomas has withdrawn from performances through October. He founded the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, Florida, in 1987 and remains artistic director. He was formerly music director of the San Francisco Symphony.

